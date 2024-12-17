Transforming global warehouse operations with enhanced data intelligence and operational efficiency

Körber Supply Chain Software, a leader in adaptable supply chain execution solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Dexory, a leading robotics and data intelligence company, to transform supply chain management. By integrating DexoryView's advanced visibility platform with Körber's world-class Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), the collaboration delivers unmatched insights, accuracy and operational efficiency to customers worldwide.

In today's dynamic and competitive market, businesses are under pressure to future-proof their supply chains for resilience and agility. Dexory's autonomous mobile robots provide daily scans across an entire warehouse, capturing data in real-time. The partnership with Körber Supply Chain Software enables organizations to swiftly uncover and address issues in the warehouse while empowering real-time, data-driven decision-making. By combining two leading-edge platforms, Dexory and Körber Supply Chain Software are equipping supply chain operators with tools to optimize operations, boost resiliency and enhance efficiency.

Körber Supply Chain Software's order, warehouse, and transportation management systems have long provided businesses with unparalleled control over the flow of goods, from origin to fulfillment. With DexoryView a warehouse intelligence platform combining autonomous robots equipped with sensors to collect real-time inventory data customers gain an elevated level of visibility to achieve 99.9% inventory accuracy, actionable insights into goods movement, and the ability to optimize warehouses through data intelligence.

"Businesses in today's market continue to look for ways to improve operational efficiencies through modern applications of automation technology and data driven applications," said John Santagate, Senior Vice President of Robotics at Körber Supply Chain Software. "Through our partnership with Dexory, we are combining their data visibility and automation platform to enhance our industry-leading, supply chain execution solutions to bring real-time insights to the warehouse and enable our customers to create value out of data visibility."

"Partnering with Körber Supply Chain Software aligns perfectly with our vision to transform warehouse operations through innovation," added Oana Jinga, Chief Commercial and Product Officer Co-Founder of Dexory. "Following a year of remarkable milestones, including our expansion into North America, this partnership marks a significant step in our growth. Together, we are poised to deliver exceptional value and success to our global customers."

This partnership signals a transformative step forward for the supply chain industry uniting two innovative leaders to deliver operational excellence and elevate customer success globally.

Körber Supply Chain Software is the partner of choice for organizations that require comprehensive and intelligent supply chain execution software solutions that can adapt and scale to their requirements. Körber Supply Chain Software delivers comprehensive solutions for its customers, offering greater efficiency and transparency from order management through global end-to-end inventory flow within the most complex global supply chain operations. Körber Supply Chain Software GmbH is a joint venture of Körber AG, a leading international technology group and KKR, a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management, capital markets and insurance solutions.

Dexory captures real-time insights into warehouse operations using fully autonomous robots and Artificial Intelligence. Using autonomous technology to unlock data and drive insights through all levels of business operations, helping companies boost their performance and unlock their full potential. Instant access to real-time data helps optimise the present, de-risk the future and discover the intractable in each location and at every stage of the product journey through the warehouse and onto dispatch.

Introduced to the market in 2023, the DexoryView solution combines robotics, digital twin and AI technologies to understand, analyse and operate end-to-end warehouse operations, offering unprecedented time to value. For businesses that need to thrive in increasingly complex and competitive markets, DexoryView is the solution for warehouse and supply chain operators to gain full visibility of their operations.

