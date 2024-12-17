Canon Middle East: With 'ONE CLUB,' Canon accelerates future strategy with a renewed focus on Innovation, Partnerships, and 'Customers of Tomorrow'

Canon reimagined its annual partner conference as 'ONE Club,' fostering strategic dialogues and collaborative initiatives to empower partners and drive growth across the Middle East and Turkey.

The company honored outstanding partners through the prestigious 'Our Purpose Awards,' highlighting their significant contributions to regional mutual growth and success.

EL GOUNA, Egypt, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Middle East and Turkey (CMET) has transformed its annual partner conference into a strategic collaboration platform, marking a fundamental evolution in partner engagement as the company transitions from a successful post-pandemic stabilization phase into an era of accelerated innovation and growth. ONE Club is a strategic, high-level platform that provides a valuable opportunity for deeper engagement, and open communication with our partners. This reimagining of the conference format signals the conclusion of Phase 1 of CMET's mid-term strategy and the launch of Phase 2, which is focused on shaping future market opportunities through enhanced collaboration. The inaugural gathering under this new format, branded as 'ONE Club,' was recently held in El Gouna.

This exclusive event served as a platform for strategic dialogue and co-creation of future growth opportunities, reflecting CMET's vision for deeper partner engagement. This dynamic approach positions CMET for anticipated 9% growth across consumer and business segments in 2025, supported by the projected growth rate of 1.9% for the Middle East and 4% for Turkey for the coming year.

Venkatasubramanian (Subbu) Hariharan, Managing Director of Canon Middle East and Turkey, emphasized, "The success of One Club 2024 reflects our renewed approach to market engagement and partner collaboration. This carefully curated gathering provided a platform for strategic discussions, enabling us to co-create a more dynamic and collaborative future. The insights shared at the conference are crucial for sustaining our growth momentum in an increasingly competitive market."

Strategic pillars driving future growth

The conference focused on four foundational pillars driving CMET's future direction under phase 2. The Customer of Tomorrow embraces the 'New World and New Customer' and builds on past successes to foster confidence and continued innovation; the Employee of Tomorrow seeks to develop skills and capabilities through learning and development for a future-ready workforce; the Partner of Tomorrow enhances regional and country-specific partnerships to boost partner capabilities. Finally, the Mindset of Tomorrow nurtures the 'Our Purpose' mindset, prioritizing internal growth and cascading success to our partners.

During his keynote, Hariharan underscored the importance of investing in people and customers, aligning with Canon's Kyosei philosophy. This commitment is exemplified through impactful initiatives like the Women Who Empower Programme, which supports women in the imaging and print industries through mentorship and networking, and the Canon Young People Programme, which empowers youth to address sustainability challenges through creative thinking.

High-Level Dialogues and Strategic Collaborations

The exclusive conference, attended by approximately 35 selected partners alongside CMET's senior leadership team, was designed to foster executive-level dialogue on strategic priorities. Key discussions revolved around accelerating digital transformation, enhancing customer-centric solutions, promoting sustainable business practices, and strengthening partner ecosystems. "As we navigate the evolving business landscape, our focus on collaborative growth and innovation remains unwavering," Hariharan added. "The insights and strategies discussed during One Club 2024 have positioned us for continued success as we move into the next year."

Recognizing Partner Excellence: The 'Our Purpose Awards'

The event's major highlight was the celebration of the 'Our Purpose Awards,' which honored 11 outstanding partners for their significant achievements across five key categories. In the Corporate Values category, the awardees were Keyston Distribution FZCO, Redington Gulf FZA (KSA), Mohamed Abdulrahman Al-Bahar & Partners Company W.L.L., and Naser Mohamed Al-Sayer Communications W.L.L. For Brand Excellence, Khoory Electronic Co. and Al Jazeera Machinery for General Trading were recognized. The Customer Excellence category saw Al Armali & Abul Burghul Int. Photographic Co. and Mohamed Abdulrahman Al-Bahar & Partners Company W.L.L. being honored. Index Group - Türkiye and Mohamed Abdulrahman Al-Bahar & Partners Company W.L.L. were celebrated for People Development. Keyston Distribution FZCO bagged the award for Overall Achievement. These awards underscore Canon's appreciation for its partners' dedication, recognizing their pivotal role in driving shared success throughout the region.

Looking ahead, the transformation of Canon's partner engagement approach through ONE Club sets a new standard for collaborative innovation in the imaging industry. As CMET advances into its next growth phase, this enhanced partnership platform will be pivotal in driving market leadership and meeting evolving customer needs across the region.

