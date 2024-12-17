American Wave Machines, Inc.: American Wave Machines Announces Partnership with China Tourism Group

PerfectSwell® Heading to China's Surfing Capital

American Wave Machines , the surf technology company behind PerfectSwell® Surf Venues worldwide, today announced an agreement to develop a PerfectSwell® Surf Resort with China Tourism Group . The project, located on the island of Hainan in Riyue Bay, also known as Sun and Moon Bay in the town of Wanning, will be called "Riyue Bay Surf Resort".

Riyue Bay Surf Resort. Image courtesy of China Tourism Group.

Known for having the best surf in China, Riyue Bay has attracted a wide range of businesses including a vibrant restaurant and bar scene open to international tourists. With conditions and climate that support year-round surfing, Riyue Bay has held international competitions for eleven consecutive years. Standing out as a beacon of success for the Chinese surf scene , Riyue Bay is also home to China's National Surfing Team.

?The PerfectSwell® anchored multi-use development will be the very first surf resort in China. In phase one, the resort will deliver a surf-themed hotel and a designer hotel totaling 132 rooms, a shopping district, bar and restaurants, surf retail shop, and skate park in addition to the PerfectSwell® Surf Pool. Phase two will add more rooms to the hotel and additional lodging options. The project will utilize the flexibility of PerfectSwell® Surf Technology by targeting the existing market of enthusiast surfers from abroad while also catering to beginners among the local population.

Kuan Zhao, surf park director of the resort, describes what PerfectSwell® Surf Technology brings to Chinese athletes: "With the launch of PerfectSwell®, China solidifies its commitment to developing world-class athletes across all Olympic sports, surfing included. With PerfectSwell®, Riyue Bay Surf Resort delivers unparalleled training opportunities allowing us to cultivate homegrown talent. At the same time, the venue will deliver a world-class resort experience for all levels of surf tourists. We will expand the surfing community throughout the country while welcoming the diverse and broad spectrum of surf enthusiasts from around the world."

Miquel Lazaro, lead engineer from American Wave Machines, describes what it means to add a PerfectSwell® Venue to China's emerging scene: "We're stoked to bring our brand of high-performance waves to China. Riyue Bay Surf Resort will provide locals and visitors with something truly world-class. We have seen the impact of PerfectSwell® Surf Parks in other regions and it's an exciting opportunity to impact China's incredible surf culture and talent potential."

PerfectSwell® Surf Technology. Image courtesy of American Wave Machines, Inc.

?About American Wave Machines

American Wave Machines, Inc. is the inventor and developer of PerfectSwell® Surf Technology. AWM's technology powers world class surf facilities and destinations backed by proven financials, extensive data capture, and stoked surfers. PerfectSwell® is the only sequence based, pneumatic surf technology on the market. Protected by over 50 patents worldwide, PerfectSwell® Split Peaks, Peeling Waves, Air Sections, and Wedge Barrels are all covered by AWM's robust patent portfolio.

About China Tourism Group

China Tourism Group Corporation Limited (CTG), also known as China Travel Service (Holdings) Hong Kong Limited, is a backbone state-owned enterprise directly managed by the central government and one of the central government-owned enterprises headquartered in Hong Kong. CTG has formed an industry structure comprising travel agencies, scenic areas, hotels, duty-free retail, tourism transportation, travel document services, cruises, real estate, and comprehensive operations in Hong Kong. The operation network spans China's mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and over 30 countries and regions abroad.

Contact:

Jenna Timinsky

info@americanwavemachines.com

SOURCE: American Wave Machines, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com