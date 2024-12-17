Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der Markt erwartet spektakuläre News, welche diese Aktie sofort explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.12.2024 16:14 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CORAS Awarded Contract With Naval Air Systems Command PMA-266 to Accelerate Enhanced Decision Management, Technical Product Development, and Acquisition Process Improvement

Finanznachrichten News

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / CORAS Federal, a FedRAMP High Decision Management Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, is pleased to announce a contract with NAVAIR's PMA-266 (Program office for Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems) to support program decisions, technical
product development, and acquisition process improvement.

"PMA-266 is a powerful Program Office devoted to the NAVAIR's mission of readiness and lethality," said CORAS President Dan Naselius. "CORAS' role is to collaborate with PMA 266 teams to align their data collection, integration, and processes, like building automations that capture human analysis and support emergent scenario development, to deliver leadership the last mile of data insights and systems readiness."

Together, PMA-266 and CORAS will partner to streamline financial management, overcome technical debt by integrating technical and business data, establish analytical workflows and predictions to support the broader
PMA-266 project team, and use CORAS' Driver Trees to provide root cause/effect analysis for key briefings and roadmaps.

ABOUT CORAS: Finally, predictive decision management - integrated in one package that's up and running in 60 days or less. Reduce mean time to decision/action/deployment with CORAS' predictive AI/natural language processing (NLP) and business analytics to provide live data and the decision advantage that leadership needs in a constant state of readiness. CORAS delivers core business processes, live reporting, and analysis to Program Offices and Program Executive Offices and other environments with complex, siloed data challenges. With no rip-and-replace requirements, CORAS is up and running in days, configured to work alongside existing programs to illuminate dark data, transform existing information, and provide real-time interaction and reporting. CORAS SaaS FedRAMP High runs on the Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPRNet) and Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet) and has Impact Level (IL) 5 controls built-in through AWS GovCloud. CORAS software can be purchased via GSA Schedule, NASA SEWP, SIBR/STTR, and multiple third parties including Carahsoft and AWS Public Sector Marketplace. www.coras.com.

Contact Information:

Rebecca Churchill
Churchill Communications & Marketing, LLC
rc@churchillcommunicationsllc.com
917-518-9789

SOURCE: CORAS

.

SOURCE: CORAS



View the original press release on accesswire.com



Related Documents:
  • CORAS Use cases 2024.pdf
  • CORAS Navy 2024 compressed doc..pdf
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.