CORAS Awarded Contract With Naval Air Systems Command PMA-266 to Accelerate Enhanced Decision Management, Technical Product Development, and Acquisition Process Improvement

CORAS Federal, a FedRAMP High Decision Management Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, is pleased to announce a contract with NAVAIR's PMA-266 (Program office for Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems) to support program decisions, technical

product development, and acquisition process improvement.

"PMA-266 is a powerful Program Office devoted to the NAVAIR's mission of readiness and lethality," said CORAS President Dan Naselius. "CORAS' role is to collaborate with PMA 266 teams to align their data collection, integration, and processes, like building automations that capture human analysis and support emergent scenario development, to deliver leadership the last mile of data insights and systems readiness."

Together, PMA-266 and CORAS will partner to streamline financial management, overcome technical debt by integrating technical and business data, establish analytical workflows and predictions to support the broader

PMA-266 project team, and use CORAS' Driver Trees to provide root cause/effect analysis for key briefings and roadmaps.

ABOUT CORAS: Finally, predictive decision management - integrated in one package that's up and running in 60 days or less. Reduce mean time to decision/action/deployment with CORAS' predictive AI/natural language processing (NLP) and business analytics to provide live data and the decision advantage that leadership needs in a constant state of readiness. CORAS delivers core business processes, live reporting, and analysis to Program Offices and Program Executive Offices and other environments with complex, siloed data challenges. With no rip-and-replace requirements, CORAS is up and running in days, configured to work alongside existing programs to illuminate dark data, transform existing information, and provide real-time interaction and reporting. CORAS SaaS FedRAMP High runs on the Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPRNet) and Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet) and has Impact Level (IL) 5 controls built-in through AWS GovCloud. CORAS software can be purchased via GSA Schedule, NASA SEWP, SIBR/STTR, and multiple third parties including Carahsoft and AWS Public Sector Marketplace. www.coras.com.

