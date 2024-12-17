Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.12.2024
WKN: 501451 | ISIN: FR0000124141 | Ticker-Symbol: VVD
Tradegate
17.12.24
16:50 Uhr
27,310 Euro
-0,140
-0,51 %
17.12.2024
Veolia North America: Working With Our Clients To Reduce Their Environmental Impact

Veolia North America Sustainability Report 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Over the past few years, firms of all sizes are making public commitments, pledging to achieve ambitious goals for reducing their impact on the environment. They're taking measures such as cutting back on greenhouse gas emissions, keeping their waste streams out of landfills or adopting water recycling technologies. As a global leader in sustainable energy, waste and water operations with decades of experience, we work directly with our customers to achieve these triple net zero goals.

In this section we highlight the work Veolia North America has done this year to support our clients in the municipal, industrial and commercial sectors as they advance their sustainability efforts and get on track to meet their goals.

MEASURING CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

Veolia North America strives to be useful and responsive to our customers and society. An important part of that is measuring customer satisfaction across the company and using the results to improve.

We use the Net Promoter Score (NPS) methodology, a customer loyalty metric of how likely customers are to recommend a company's products or services to others. By tracking our NPS over time and comparing it to industry benchmarks, we can measure our customers' satisfaction, identify areas of improvement and take action to address customer concerns. NPS is an important Key Performance Indicator (KPI), tied to our multifaceted performance and reviewed monthly by our Veolia North America CEO and Executive Committee.

Metric

Description

UN Sustainable Development Goal

2023 North America Result

2023 Global Target

Customer Satisfaction

Net promoter index score (out of 100, 30 considered good)

9: Industry, innovations and infrastructure

49

>30

COMBATING CLIMATE CHANGE

We empower cities and industries to embrace a sustainable future by revolutionizing energy efficiency, fostering renewable alternatives to fossil fuels and promoting climate mitigation strategies. Our 2023 Triple Net Zero Readiness Study shows that while many companies have committed to net zero goals, only 52% of those surveyed have actionable plans to achieve them. That's where we come in.

We are uniquely positioned to address the water, waste and energy goals of our municipal and industrial clients, creating the greatest opportunities for decarbonization.

Continue reading the full report

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Veolia North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Veolia North America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/veolia-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Veolia North America



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
