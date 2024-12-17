Elektros, Inc.: Elektros to Advance Grid-Scale Battery Storage with AI Technology and Strategic Lithium Supply

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), a leader in electric mobility and lithium mining, announced its strategic initiative to revolutionize grid-scale battery storage through advanced AI-driven predictive algorithms, and lithium supply management.

The United States currently maintains 20.7 gigawatts of battery energy storage capacity as of July 2024. The Company looks to position itself as a vertically integrated solution provider by leveraging its own lithium mining capabilities to directly support grid-scale battery storage ecosystems. The company, in partnership with Next Realm AI, plans to develop sophisticated AI algorithms designed to optimize battery charging and discharging processes, while simultaneously ensuring a robust, domestically sourced lithium supply chain.

"Elektros could integrate intelligent decision-making systems that analyze complex datasets, including weather patterns, historical consumption data, and market prices," said Tom Bustamante, Founder & CEO of Next Realm AI.

"By leveraging AI technologies, and their lithium assets, the company could help grid operators maintain reliable electricity supply while significantly reducing fossil fuel dependency, with an initial focus on Florida's unique energy infrastructure needs."

The Florida-centric strategy positions Elektros to capitalize on the state's aggressive renewable energy targets and increasing vulnerability to climate-related energy challenges. By developing predictive models that determine optimal times for battery charging when renewable sources generate excess energy and discharging when grid demand peaks, Elektros aims to enhance grid reliability, reduce operational costs, and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy infrastructure.

Uniquely positioned through its integrated lithium mining operations, Elektros can provide a competitive advantage by controlling key components of the battery storage supply chain. The company's lithium mining assets will directly support battery storage technology, ensuring a streamlined and secure source of critical battery materials.

