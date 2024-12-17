NEW BRIGHTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) ("APi" or the "Company") today announced it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York City. The Company will share more details about the location, participants and webcast details in the coming months.

Russ Becker, APi's President and Chief Executive Officer stated: "As we progress towards year end of 2024, I want to thank all of our leaders for their contributions to APi. With record net revenues, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow generation through the third quarter, we remain focused on delivering on our full year commitments and reaffirm our 2024 net revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance that was shared on October 31, 2024. I am pleased to report that we also expect to end the year comfortably below our targeted net leverage ratio of 2.5x, providing us with continued opportunity for value enhancing capital deployment. As we turn our focus to 2025, I am excited about the opportunities for the business across our global platform. Our M&A pipeline is robust, our backlog is healthy and I believe that we are well positioned to achieve our 13% plus adjusted EBITDA margin target by year end 2025. We look forward to providing additional updates in the new year and detailing new, meaningfully higher financial targets and our strategic plan at our Investor Day."

About APi Group

APi is a global, market-leading business services provider of fire and life safety, security, elevator and escalator, and specialty services with a substantial recurring revenue base and over 500 locations worldwide. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracted services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at www.apigroupcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release the Company may discuss events or results that have not yet occurred or been realized, commonly referred to as forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company. Such discussion and statements may contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "will," "should," "believe," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "seek," "continue," "pro forma" "outlook," "may," "might," "should," "can have," "have," "likely," "potential," "target," "indicative," "illustrative," and variations of such words and similar expressions, and relate in this press release, without limitation, to statements, beliefs, projections and expectations about future events. Such statements are based on the Company's expectations, intentions and projections regarding the Company's future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: (i) economic conditions, competition, political risks, and other risks that may affect the Company's future performance, including the impacts of inflationary pressures and other macroeconomic factors on the Company's business, markets, supply chain, customers and workforce, on the credit and financial markets, on the alignment of expenses and revenues and on the global economy generally; (ii) supply chain constraints and interruptions, and the resulting increases in the cost, or reductions in the supply, of the materials and commodities the Company uses in its business and for which the Company bears the risk of such increases; (iii) risks associated with the Company's expanded international operations; (iv) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions and restructuring program, and our ability to successfully execute the Company's bolt-on acquisition strategy to acquire other businesses and successfully integrate them into its operations; (v) failure to fully execute the Company's inspection first strategy or to realize the expected service revenue from such inspections; (vi) failure to realize expected benefits from the Company's other business strategies, including the Company's disciplined approach to customer and project selection, the Company's asset-light, services-focused business model and its expected impact on future capital expenditures, and the expected efficiencies from the realignment of the Company's safety services segment; (vii) risks associated with the Company's decentralized business model and participation in joint ventures; (viii) improperly managed projects or project delays; (ix) adverse developments in the credit markets which could impact the Company's ability to secure financing in the future; (x) the Company's substantial level of indebtedness; (xi) risks associated with the Company's contract portfolio; (xii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (xiii) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (xiv) the impact of a global armed conflict; (xv) the trading price of the Company's common stock, which may be positively or negatively impacted by market and economic conditions, the availability of the Company's common stock, the Company's financial performance or determinations following the date of this press release to use the Company's funds for other purposes; (xvi) geopolitical risks; and (xvii) other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the heading "Risk Factors." Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to vary is, or will be, included in the periodic and other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

