ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZJK) ("ZJK Industrial", "ZJK", or the "Company"), a high-tech enterprise specialized in the manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products for new energy vehicles and intelligent electronic devices, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2024.

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased by 72.81%, to US$16.23 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from US$9.39 million for the same period of last year.

Gross profit increased by 134.31%, to US$7.56 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from US$3.23 million for the same period of last year.

Income from operations increased by 149.33%, to US$4.91 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from US$1.97 million for the same period of last year.

Net income increased by 106.98%, to US$5.43 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from US$2.62 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share was US$0.09 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, increased from US$0.04 for the same period of last year.

Mr. Ning Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, "We are thrilled to report outstanding performance in the first half of fiscal year 2024, with revenues surging 72.81% to US$16.23 million. This growth reflects our strategic efforts to expand our market presence and meet the high demand for our product offerings amidst the rapidly evolving technology revolution.

Our remarkable growth has been driven primarily by our unwavering commitment to innovation, advancements in production technology, stringent cost control measures, and adaptive sales and marketing strategies. These efforts contributed to an increase in our average unit sales price, resulting in gross profit rising 134.31% to US$7.6 million for the period, while gross profit margin improved significantly from 34.34% to 46.57%.

To meet surging demand, we expanded our production capacity by leasing three additional factories during this period. Simultaneously, we enhanced sales and marketing initiatives to drive sales and maintained investment in research and development, even as mature product models required less material consumption.

Looking ahead, we remain optimistic and confident in our sustainable growth potential. Our steadfast focus on technology innovation and specialized advanced solutions will continue to distinguish us from our competitors. By deeply cultivating our expertise in sub-assembly and assembly manufacturing, we believe we are poised to deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue increased by 72.81%, to US$16.23 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from US$9.39 million for the same period of last year. Revenues generated from customers in China accounted for 97.27% and 86.50% of the total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2024, respectively.

Revenue from sales of hardware products increased by 72.81%, to US$16.23 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from US$9.39 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to (i) the total sales volume of the Company's products for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased by 44.55% compared to that for the same period of last year and (ii) the average unit sales price of the Company's products for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased by 21.91% compared to that for the same period of last year as the Company reduced the discount provided to one of its major customers with stable cooperation.

For turned parts, the average unit sales price increased by 28.25% and the sales volume increased by 39.73% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to those for the same period of last year, resulting in an increase of US$3.29 million in revenue. For screws, the average unit sales price of screws increased by 8.10% and the sales volume increased by 45.98% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to those for the same period of last year, resulting in a total increase of US$2.51 million in revenue. For stamping parts, the sales volume increased by 12.84% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to that for the same period of last year, resulting in a total increase of US$0.79 million in revenue.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenues increased by 40.64%, to US$8.67 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from US$6.17 million for the same period of last year, which was in line with the increase of sales volume of self-production products and products from third party manufacturers, and the total sales volume increased by 44.55% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to that for the same period of last year.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit increased by 134.31%, to US$7.56 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from US$3.23 million for the same period of last year. The gross profit increased mainly due to the increased sales volume and the increased average unit sales price of turned parts and stamping parts.

The gross profit margin increased by 12.23%, to 46.57% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from 34.34% for the same period of last year, mainly due to (i) the average unit sales price of the Company's products increased as the Company reduced the discount provided to one of its major customers with stable cooperation; (ii) the average unit cost decreased resulting from the improvement of the Company's production technology and the discount provided by its suppliers.

General and administrative expenses

The general and administrative expenses increased by 245.36%, to US$1.22 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from US$0.35 million for the same period of last year, which was primarily attributable to (i) an increase of US$0.58 million in professional service fees due to an increase of accounting advisory fee, (ii) an increase of US$0.04 million in salaries and benefits for administrative personnel due to an increase of employee headcounts resulting from the Company's business growth, (iii) an increase of US$0.04 million in rental expenses as the Company entered into a lease agreement for a factory in Vietnam in April 2023 and two lease agreements for factories in Qingyuan, China in June 2024 to expand its production scale.

Selling and marketing expenses

The selling and marketing expenses increased by 123.17%, to US$1.18 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from US$0.53 million for the same period of last year, which was primarily due to an increase of US$0.38 million in sales commission and an increase of US$0.24 million in freight for selling activities which were both attribute to the increase of the Company's revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Research and development costs

The research and development costs decreased by 35.69%, from US$0.37 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, to US$0.24 million for the same period of last year, which was primarily attributable to a decrease of US$0.13 million in material consumption as the types of products the Company developed in 2024 have a less material consumption than what the Company's consumed for the same period of last year.

Income from operations

Income from operations increased by 149.33%, to US$4.91 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from US$1.97 million for the same period of last year.

Other income, net

Other income, net increased by 31.78%, to US$1.26 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from US$0.95 million for the same period of last year, which was primarily attributable to (i) an increase in investment income of US$0.19 million generated from long-term equity investment in PSM-ZJK Fasteners (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, (ii) a decrease of US$0.06 million in interest expenses due to the decrease of commercial vehicle mortgage loan for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net Income

Net income increased by 106.98% to US$5.43 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from US$2.62 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share was US$0.09 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to US$0.04 for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash of US$8.56 million and restricted cash of US$1.70 million, compared to US$2.83 million and US$1.08 million as of December 31, 2023, respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities was US$7.73 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to US$3.93 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash used in investing activities was US$0.32 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to US$0.04 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash used in financing activities was US$0.47 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to US$0.51 million for the same period of last year.

Recent Development

On October 1, 2024, the Company completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 1,250,000 ordinary shares at a public price of US$5.00 per share. On October 30, 2024, the underwriters of the Offering partially exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 131,249 ordinary shares of the Company at the public offering price of US$5.00 per share. The gross proceeds were US$6.91 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and other expenses. The Company's ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 30, 2024, under the ticker symbol "ZJK."

About ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems, medical and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers. With thirteen-year involvement in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry, the Company maintains a skilled professional team, a series of highly automated and precision manufacturing equipment, stable and strong customer group, and complete quality management systems. ZJK mainly offers standard screws, precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts and nuts, turning and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining parts, Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) for miniature parts packaging, and technology service for research and development from a professional engineering team. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.zjk-industrial.com/.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In U.S. dollars, except for numbers of shares data)





As of



December 31, 2023

June 30, 2024







(Unaudited) ASSETS







Current assets







Cash

2,826,725

8,559,892 Restricted cash

1,075,047

1,704,278 Accounts receivable, net

10,268,807

6,982,123 Accounts receivable-due from a related party

8,816,184

5,295,551 Inventories, net

4,765,742

6,721,310 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

503,914

644,290 Other receivables-due from related parties

277,786

309,243 Deferred initial public offering ("IPO") costs, current

-

697,613 Total current assets

28,534,205

30,914,300









Non-current assets







Property, plant and equipment, net

5,596,699

5,758,823 Operating lease right-of-use assets

522,148

1,200,188 Finance lease right-of-use assets

336,257

168,463 Construction in progress

41,200

57,167 Long-term investment

2,517,538

3,559,395 Deferred tax assets, net

165,969

289,959 Deferred IPO costs, non-current

566,417

- Total non-current assets

9,746,228

11,033,995









TOTAL ASSETS

38,280,433

41,948,295









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Short-term bank borrowings

37,184

97,699 Accounts payable

11,569,828

10,454,466 Income tax payable

1,035,152

1,367,684 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

841,402

712,785 Other payables-due to related parties

1,867,459

1,537,393 Operating lease liability, current

157,980

328,383 Finance lease liability, current

230,460

92,947 Other long-term debt, current

9,379

- Total current liabilities

15,748,844

14,591,357









Non-current liabilities







Operating lease liability, non-current

290,684

790,147 Other long-term debt, non-current

20,321

- Deferred tax liabilities

518,156

418,331 Total non-current liabilities

829,161

1,208,478









TOTAL LIABILITIES

16,578,005

15,799,835









Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)

















Shareholders' equity







Ordinary shares, $0.000016666667 par value, 3,000,000,000 shares

authorized, 60,000,000 and 60,000,000 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024,

respectively*

1,000

1,000 Additional paid-in capital

1,792,559

1,792,559 Statutory surplus reserves

2,283,180

2,283,180 Retained earnings

18,644,082

24,070,993 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,016,563)

(1,999,098) Total ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity

21,704,258

26,148,634 Non-controlling interests

(1,830)

(174) Total shareholders' equity

21,702,428

26,148,460









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

38,280,433

41,948,295

* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization completed on March 28, 2023 (Note 1) and the two share splits that occurred on June 19, 2023 and June 6, 2024, respectively (Note 15).

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (In U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares data)





For the six months ended June 30,



2023

2024



(Unaudited) Revenues







Third-party sales

4,211,947

8,508,295 Related-party sales

5,179,789

7,721,659 Total revenues

9,391,736

16,229,954 Cost of revenues







Third-party sales

(1,755,183)

(3,553,017) Related-party sales

(4,411,119)

(5,119,335) Total cost of revenues

(6,166,302)

(8,672,352) Gross profit

3,225,434

7,557,602









Operating expenses







Selling and marketing expenses

(527,810)

(1,177,918) General and administrative expenses

(354,610)

(1,224,664) Research and development costs

(371,298)

(238,779) Gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment

80

- Total operating expenses

(1,253,638)

(2,641,361)









Income from operations

1,971,796

4,916,241









Other income, net







Interest expenses

(73,591)

(12,474) Interest income

7,764

35,678 Share of profits from equity method investment

917,045

1,107,771 Currency exchange (loss) gain

(7,457)

45,534 Other income, net

110,200

80,639 Total other income, net

953,961

1,257,148









Income before income tax provision

2,925,757

6,173,389 Income tax provision

(303,021)

(744,853) Net income

2,622,736

5,428,536 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

1,470

1,625 Net income attributable to ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.'s

shareholders

2,621,266

5,426,911









Other comprehensive (loss) income







Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to parent

company

(808,054)

(982,535) Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to non-

controlling interest

(27)

31 Total comprehensive income

1,814,655

4,446,032 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

1,443

1,656 Comprehensive income attributable to ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.'s

shareholders

1,813,212

4,444,376









Earnings per share







Basic and Diluted*

0.04

0.09









Weighted average shares used in calculating earnings per

share







Basic and Diluted*

60,000,000

60,000,000

* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization completed on March 28, 2023 (Note 1) and the two share splits that occurred on June 19, 2023 and June 6, 2024, respectively (Note 15).

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares data)







For the six months ended June 30,



2023

2024



(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

2,622,736

5,428,536 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:







Provision for credit loss

-

8,575 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

244,618

274,016 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

118,733

158,590 Amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets

122,851

161,212 Interest expense of finance lease liabilities

-

3,344 Gain from the disposal of property, plant and equipment

(80)

- Provision for inventories

123,713

134,294 Share of profits from equity method investment

(917,045)

(1,107,771) Provisions for deferred income tax

81,179

(218,239) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

4,171,981

3,063,777 Accounts receivable-due from related parties

3,161,302

3,341,677 Inventories

(396,437)

(2,214,518) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(220,824)

(153,075) Other receivables-due from related parties

(58,909)

(6,248) Accounts payable

(4,471,736)

(1,200,688) Income tax payable

(601,204)

358,940 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(263,641)

(62,010) Other payables-due to related parties

334,138

(67,392) Operating lease liability

(122,221)

(177,538) Net cash provided by operating activities

3,929,154

7,725,482









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(36,378)

(221,552) Purchase of construction in progress

-

(65,066) Loan to a related party

-

(230,710) Collection of loan to a related party

-

198,832 Net cash used in investing activities

(36,378)

(318,496)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings

43,035

69,300 Repayments of short-term bank borrowings

-

(7,484) Repayments of long-term debts

(235,260)

(29,226) Deferred IPO costs

(112,389)

(145,279) Repayments of financing lease liabilities

(200,524)

(136,508) Repayments of loan from related parties

-

(221,760) Net cash used in financing activities

(505,138)

(470,957)









Effect of exchange rate changes

(204,947)

(573,631)









Net change in cash and restricted cash

3,182,691

6,362,398









Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of period

1,516,314

3,901,772 Cash and restricted cash at the end of period

4,699,005

10,264,170









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Income tax paid

155,321

605,294 Interest expenses paid

14,387

8,140









Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities:







Obtaining finance lease right-of-use assets in exchange for finance lease

liabilities

465,511

- Obtaining operating right-of-use assets in exchange for operating lease

liabilities

-

862,655 Acquiring property, plant and equipment through accounts payable

-

345,535 Property, plant and equipment transferred from construction in progress

22,622

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

