Xiao I Corporation: Xiao-I Corporation Forecasts $12-15 Million in New Revenue in 2025 from AI Glasses Driven by Strong Demand and Central Procurement Invitations

Breakthrough in U.S. Key Clients' Procurement Programs

Xiao-I has been invited to register for centralized procurement programs by key clients, marking a critical step in its strategy to provide AI-driven solutions to US organizations. The inclusion in these procurement lists underscores the company's commitment to advancing accessibility and innovation in oversea business expansions.

"We are honored to be considered for these procurement programs, which will allow us to bring our AI technology to more communities in need," said Hui Yuan, CEO of Xiao-I. "This milestone not only reflects our growth in the U.S. market but also supports our mission to make life easier for underserved individuals through accessible solutions."

AI Glasses Driving Inclusion and Accessibility

Xiao-I's AI-powered glasses, launched in August, have been widely embraced by the market. These glasses leverage advanced AI to bridge communication gaps, providing life-changing support for underserved individuals and families.

The company estimates delivering at least 10,000 units in 2025, generating $12 -15 million in new revenue for the year. These figures represent the company's best current estimates based on market conditions and anticipated demand.

Commitment to AI for Good

As part of its mission to harness AI for societal benefit, Xiao-I focuses on developing technologies that address real-world challenges. By aligning innovation with accessibility, the company continues to expand its reach and impact globally.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com .

