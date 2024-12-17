Anzeige
17.12.2024 17:02 Uhr
INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: The International Surface Event Partners with Stone Fabricator's Alliance to Enhance Education and Collaboration for Stone Professionals

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / The International Surface Event (tise),?the largest flooring, stone and tile show in North America, announced a partnership with the Stone Fabricator's Alliance (SFA) as an official show partner. The collaboration underscores tise's commitment to supporting the stone fabrication industry by offering unmatched education opportunities, best practices and build awareness for the art of stoneworking.

The partnership brings enhanced opportunities for stone fabricators at tise 2025, including the SFA Roundtable, part of the tise education offerings. This must-attend event for fabricators will offer insights and strategies to improve both fabrication techniques and business practices. Fabricators can also explore hands-on education at the CAGE, where SFA will lead live demonstrations tailored to the unique needs of stone professionals. Together, these programs aim to create a stronger, skilled and connected environment within the stone fabrication industry.

"Collaborating with the Stone Fabricator's Alliance elevates the educational opportunities available to our attendees and reinforces tise's position as the ultimate destination for the stoneworking experts." Amie Gilmore, Show Director of The International Surface Event. "This partnership reflects our shared vision to provide fabricators with the tools, knowledge and network to advance and thrive."

The Stone Fabricator's Alliance (SFA) is a global network of stone industry professionals dedicated to sharing ideas, improving fabrication methods and fostering stronger business practices. Through vibrant online forums and active community, SFA empowers its members to grow their skills and build valuable alliances, creating a safer and more profitable business while strengthening connections and advancing the stoneworking industry.

Fabricators are encouraged to register for the SFA Roundtable and attend The Cage at StonExpo, located within the Tile + Stone Neighborhood at tise 2025. Registration is now open at www.intlsurfaceevent.com.

About tise - The International Surface Event
tise - The International Surface Event is a prestigious gathering that unites retailers, distributors, contractors, fabricators, installers, architects, and designers within the flooring, stone and tile industries. It serves as a platform for curated product showcases, informative seminars, networking opportunities, and hands-on experiences, all centered on innovation and education. Attendees are invited to explore the latest products, technologies, and design solutions while connecting with industry experts and peers to drive business success and stay ahead in a competitive market.

For more information about tise - The International Surface Event visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com. Follow tise - The International Surface Event on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Informa Markets
Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact
Informa Markets Infrastructure and Construction PR
ConstructionPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
