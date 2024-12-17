Bright Horizon: 9 Questions to Ask Before Enrolling Your Child in Daycare

NEWTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / When choosing a daycare center, you want one that prioritizes your child's safety and well-being while providing opportunities for growth and learning.

Asking the right questions can help you evaluate whether a daycare is the right fit. Here are nine essential questions to consider before choosing a daycare in Crystal City, Arlington.

Curriculum and learning questions

What activities, projects, and lessons are included in the curriculum?

Ask about activities, projects, and lessons offered. This will help you know how much emphasis the center places on creative play, academics, or social skills. A well-rounded curriculum gives your child a quality academic foundation while encouraging curiosity and independence.

What would an average day at the center be like for my child?

Ask for an overview of their daily schedule so you know what a typical day looks like, from arrival to pick-up. Get details about meals, naps, structured activities, and free play. Most parents want a program that fits well with their child's preferences and energy levels.

Is outdoor playtime part of the schedule?

Ask if the daycare includes daily outdoor time, and if so, for how long. You may go one step further and ask about the outdoor play area and activities provided, as well as what happens during bad weather. Regular outdoor activities are a great way for children to get exercise and fresh air, so it'll play an important role in the time your child spends in daycare.

Health and Safety Questions

What are the daycare's emergency plans?

Understanding the daycare's protocols for emergencies or severe weather can give parents peace of mind. Ask if the staff is trained in CPR and first aid and what steps are taken to ensure children's safety in various scenarios.

What is the teacher/caregiver-to-child ratio?

Infants require a lot of attention and care, but preschool kids require freedom to explore on their own. State regulations set minimum standards, but you may prefer a center with a lower ratio to ensure your child gets personalized support.

Is the daycare licensed and accredited?

A licensed daycare meets state health, safety, and staff training standards, which are essential for quality care. Accreditation from organizations like the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) shows an even higher commitment to quality.

General Questions

Is there a waitlist to get in?

Quality daycares in Washington, DC fill up quickly, and some have long waitlists. Ask if there's a waitlist, how it works, and how long you might expect to wait. Some daycare centers have multiple locations in the same city, making it easier to secure a spot for your child.

What is the fee structure, and what is included?

Parents may naturally enquire about monthly or weekly rates and payment schedules, but it's also important to get clarity on possible exclusions. Will there be additional costs for meals, special programs, or field trips? Some daycares may also charge extra for late pick-ups, so get a clear breakdown of all potential expenses.

Can I visit my child whenever I want?

The ability to visit at any time can be a crucial consideration for nursing mothers or kids with special needs. If there are limitations on visiting times, ask why and understand the center's policy to determine if it aligns with your expectations.

