Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der Markt erwartet spektakuläre News, welche diese Aktie sofort explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 877243 | ISIN: US1263891053 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
17.12.24
15:38 Uhr
16,900 US-Dollar
-0,080
-0,47 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CSP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CSP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
17.12.2024 17:02 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CSP, Inc.: CSPi Enhances Board of Directors with Addition of Seasoned Industry Executives

Finanznachrichten News

LOWELL, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI), an award-winning provider of security and packet capture products, managed IT and professional services and technology solutions, today announced that the size of the Company's Board of Directors has been increased from five to seven members, adding two new directors: Steven Webber and Anthony Folger. Both new members will join the Board effective immediately following the upcoming filing of Company's Form 10-K.

Mr. Webber has over 30 years of financial management experience and was a certified public accountant. Currently, Mr. Webber is Chief Operational Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Quickbase, a platform for dynamic work management that helps teams tackle highly complex projects and automate processes, where he is responsible for overseeing the organization's operations, systems, and finances. Prior to joining Quickbase, Mr. Webber held a number of financial and operations leadership roles with technology companies, both public and private. Most recently, he was CFO at Carbon Black; he also worked as Chief Operating Officer and CFO at Syniti (formally BackOffice Associates) and CFO at Cynosure. Mr. Webber also spent 19 years at EMC Corporation-in his last role there, he served as Senior Vice President and CFO of Virtustream, a $450 million stand-alone SaaS subsidiary.

Mr. Folger has more than 30 years of financial and operational experience, including more than a decade serving as a public company chief financial officer. Currently, Mr. Folger is the CFO of Progress, a trusted provider of AI-powered infrastructure software where he is responsible for all areas of finance and accounting, budgeting and planning, treasury, tax and investor relations. Previously, Mr. Folger was the CFO of Carbonite, where his day-to-day responsibilities included finance, investor relations, information technology and security, business analytics, human resources, corporate development, data center operations and customer service. Mr. Folger has also held CFO and other senior finance positions with Acronis, Starent Networks, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte.

The Company also announced that Board members Charles Blackmon and C. Shelton James will not seek re-election. Their departures from the board will be effective on February 3, 2025.

"I welcome Steve and Anthony to our Board, and I am looking forward to their valued input and contribution as we continue to execute our growth strategies across the Company, including our exciting AZT PROTECT offering," commented Victor Dellovo, Chief Executive Officer. "I also want to thank Charles and Shelly for their commitment over the past and for helping guide CSPi, ensuring we are positioned for long term success."

About CSPi

CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI) operates two divisions, each with unique expertise in designing and implementing technology solutions to help customers use technology to success. The High Performance Product division, including ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, recognizes that better, stronger, more?effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. ARIA's solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from cyberattack with the AZT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to?substantially?improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Rounding out the portfolio, Aria's AZT Gateway Software allows us to interrogate network packets at 100mbps line-rate to enforce forwarding and capture policies on the fly. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed.

CSPi's Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and professional services by partnering with best-in-class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services providing 24×365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across major industries supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking; and Wireless & Mobility.

CONTACT:

CSP Inc.
Gary Levine, 978-954-5040
Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE: CSP Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.