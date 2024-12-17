Lief Labs Honored with Stars of the 101 Innovation Award from the Association for Corporate Growth 101

Lief also shares additional 2024 achievement highlights

Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief was recognized with the "Stars of the 101 Innovation Award" from the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) 101 Corridor chapter. The Stars of the 101 is an annual celebration that recognizes the achievements of companies and individuals within the ACG 101 community, which includes the West Valley-Ventura County-Santa Barbara areas of California.

The Stars of the 101 Innovation Award was presented to Adel Villalobos, CEO and Founder of Lief Labs, at ACG 101's 9th Annual Stars of the 101 Awards Dinner held on November 7th in Westlake, CA.

"In a year we proudly kicked off with a celebration of Lief's 15th anniversary at our Valencia headquarters, Lief is truly honored to receive the Stars of the 101 Innovation Award recognizing the efforts of our highly talented team to consistently deliver innovative ideas to drive growth for Lief, our brand partners and the broader dietary supplement industry, and to continually create new and beneficial nutritional supplement products to help support healthier lifestyles," said Adel Villalobos, CEO & Founder of Lief. "We are also happy to be recognized among a distinguished list of outstanding companies and business leaders in the 101 Corridor, as we work together to support economic growth and a strong business climate for this great region."

Earlier in 2024, Lief Labs and Adel Villalobos were also recognized with inclusion in The Los Angeles Business Journal's "Inside the Valley 200" list, which represents influential business and community leaders from the San Fernando Valley region.

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses over 220,000 sq ft of new and fully renovated, full-service, state-of-the-art, Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility, which includes an in-house analytical testing lab and a microbiology lab, and offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

