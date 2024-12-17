Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - Iris Jancik, Chief Executive Officer, International Battery Metals (TSXV: IBAT) ("Company"), and her team, joined Tim Babcock, President, TSX Venture Exchange, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEfRIM99x4s

International Battery Metals (IBAT) is an advanced Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) company whose patented technology is one of the most sustainable methods for lithium extraction. The Company built and operated the first commercial DLE operation in North America and the only modular DLE operation in the world. Its proprietary technology selectively absorbs lithium from brine without chemicals, recycling up to 98% of water, making it one of the most sustainable methods for lithium extraction available now to bring battery-grade lithium online for EVs, energy storage and electronics. Its commercially proven process also provides a better recovery rate than traditional methods, and its small, modular design makes it one of the fastest, agile, and least costly (CAPEX and OPEX), types of facilities to build.

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange