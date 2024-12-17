The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) and the Fraunhofer Institute for Environmental, Safety and Energy Technology (Fraunhofer UMSICHT) say their new facade combines PV modules, weather protection, and thermal insulation. It eliminates the need for a substructure and uses insulation made from sustainable raw materials. From pv magazine Germany The standard approach to constructing facade-integrated PV systems uses specialized mounting systems to combine solar modules with curtain-style, rear-ventilated facades. To address this, Fraunhofer ISE and Fraunhofer UMSICHT ...

