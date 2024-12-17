Crypto's first AI quant tokenized product is launched by aarna protocol

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- aarnâ.ai unveiled âfi 802, the first AI powered quant structured product designed to bring a data-driven, risk-managed approach to DeFi. âfi 802 integrates advanced AI models with secure, audited smart contracts, offering investors a structured method to capture market alpha. By focusing on high-confidence trades and dynamic portfolio rebalancing, it's setting a new standard for intelligent, transparent, and reliable crypto asset management.

Key highlights

Crypto's First AI Quant Vault: âfi 802 harnesses AI-driven alpha for smarter & structured investing.

âfi 802 harnesses AI-driven alpha for smarter & structured investing. Next-Gen Asset Management: Redefining decentralized asset management with AI and tokenization.

Redefining decentralized asset management with AI and tokenization. AI-Powered Risk-Managed Alpha: Weekly optimized portfolios delivering outlier gains while mitigating downside risks.

Weekly optimized portfolios delivering outlier gains while mitigating downside risks. Secure & Transparent: Ethereum-based with audited smart contracts.

Market Reception

The âfi 802 vault debuted in September at Token2049, capturing attention as the crypto's first AI quant structured product. The event underscored over two years of development for intelligent onchain digital asset management. Response has been robust, and outlier returns of the vault since launch has driven community confidence:

High Engagement: 500+ visitors engaged with aarnâ's product, strong interest.

User Growth: Steady influx of higher-value users deploying stablecoins into âfi 802.

Staking: Users earn extra APY by staking âfi 802 tokens.

Investor Confidence: Crypto HNIs back its secure, autonomous model with deployments.

On track to hit the first $1M in TVL / AUM, and ramp up fast to vault cap of $10Mn

Multiple liquid crypto investors are in conversations to deploy in early 2025

Wealth management firms have evinced interest to onboard âfi 802 for their clients in Singapore

Under the hood - AI & Tokenization

Combining AI quant strategies with on-chain automation for advanced crypto investing, the AI model analyzes 90+ features - from blockchain activity, to technical indicators, and sentiment signals, and predicts high-confidence trades while avoiding low-certainty moves. This intelligent system drives weekly portfolio rebalancing, executed autonomously through secure, audited smart contracts.

> User Experience & Accessibility

aarnâ.ai addresses DeFi's UX challenge with a mobile-first dApp on iOS, Android, along with the web dApp. The platform allows investors to track essential metrics like Net Asset Value (NAV) and TVL in real time, ensuring transparency. The dApp supports stablecoin deposits (USDC, USDT, DAI), and provides a streamlined experience for both retail and institutional investors to engage with complex DeFi strategies.

> Custody, Liquidity, & Risk

Investors retain custody of their funds and can redeem at NAV at any time, ensuring liquidity. The platform's adaptive stop-loss system helps guard against sudden market downturns, while the AI model focuses on high-confidence trades. This combination of control, transparency, and risk management seeks to deliver outlier returns while mitigating downside exposure.

The Bigger Picture: Why âfi 802 Matters

High value investors - including HNIs, project treasuries, and whales-need a data-driven, self-custodied approach to managing crypto investments, with minimized counterparty risk and autonomy. âfi 802 is purpose-built, offering a structured, AI-driven model for smarter asset management. Moreover, with its decentralized architecture, aarnâ democratizes access, bringing sophisticated strategies to individual investors too.

aarnâ is backed by an experienced team who have been in the trenches, deeply researching AI and tokenization. Repeat founder, Sri Misra applies a systems thinking led approach to DeFi. From leading M&A in London to founding Milk Mantra-a purpose driven consumer startup backed by Fidelity, Sri Misra & the aarnâ team brings a proven track record. With âfi 802, aarnâ aims to replicate the role that structured products like mutual funds, ETFs and quant funds play in traditional markets.

Aarnâ.ai > âfi 802 tokenized AI alpha

Discover how AI-driven, risk-managed crypto investing can work for you at https://aarna.ai

For inquiries: afi@aarna.ai

