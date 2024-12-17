EQS-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Key word(s): Financing/Banking Syndicate

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: EUR 879 million conditional debt commitment letter signed for Phase One funding process



Ad-hoc Notice: Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17(1) MAR

EUR 879 million conditional debt commitment letter signed for Phase One funding process

Today, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Vulcan Energy Resources Limited, Perth, Australia (ISIN AU0000066086) (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Vulcan Group") has received a conditional commitment letter from a number of institutions (including Export Finance Australia and commercial banks) covering a debt financing amount of EUR 879 million as a major milestone to complement the ongoing Phase One Project funding process. The Phase One Project is targeting the production of 24,000 tonnes per annum of Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate (LHM), equivalent to approximately 500,000 EVs.

All debt facilities and credit approvals remain conditional at this stage, including completion of due diligence, final credit committees and boards approvals, execution of the full form legal documentation, and other conditions precedent.

This conditional commitment follows approval received from European Investment Bank's (EIB) Board to participate in the Project up to a EUR 500 million lending envelope (including targeting up to EUR 250 million direct lending). Vulcan Group is seeking additional approvals from Export Development Canada (EDC), Bpifrance AE and the Italian export credit agency (SACE) to participate in the debt financing, to reach a target total debt package commitment of approximately EUR 1.5 to 1.6 billion in the first half of 2025.

