Go RVing: RVs, The New Holiday Guest House

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / With 21 million Americans planning to go RVing this holiday season-and 7 million during Christmas alone, many are planning to hit up warm-weather campgrounds or to mountain ski resorts, but an increasing number of holiday travelers will use an RV as a convenient guest accommodation, parking it outside their own home for visiting guest or at family or friend's home during their travels.

"RVs offer a practical and affordable solution for holiday gatherings, providing extra space, comfort, and a private retreat when needed," said RV Industry Association Spokesperson Monika Geraci. "This is a fantastic way to keep family close while giving everyone their own space. This Thanksgiving, we used an RV as a bunk room for all the cousins. It was a hit for both the parents and kids!"

This extra space away from the main house can help mitigate stress during the holidays too. According to a recent survey by Trust & Will , nearly 40% of families report open disagreements during holiday gatherings. "Unlike staying in a hotel, guests are right there for all the festivities but have a space to escape to when the stress level rises," adds Geraci.

Supporting that finding is the recent survey by the American Psychiatric Association that shows 25% of Americans are more stressed this holiday season than last year, citing finances as their top concern. Renting an RV, or the cost for RV owners to use their own vehicles over the holidays, are more economical than other types of traditional travel, with RV vacation costing an average of up to 60% less than comparable hotel and plane ride trips.

Hosts or guests who don't own an RV can rent one from several dealers, peer-to-peer platforms, or national RV rental companies. Go RVing provides an easy-to-use tool to find a dealer or rental option anywhere in the country. And with many rental options providing delivery, it's not too late to add an RV as a guest room option for this year's holiday get-togethers.

Visit GoRVing.com for more resources for RV owners and renters on using an RV as guest accommodations.

