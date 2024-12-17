Deye, a Chinese inverter manufacturer, says it will invest $150 million to build a new production facility in Malaysia. Deye said it has secured board approval to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Malaysia and invest up to $150 million to build a production base. The inverter supplier said the facility will focus on PV equipment and energy storage batteries. However, the company has not disclosed specific details regarding the project timeline or production targets. China Southern Power Grid has announced the results of its first batch of its PV module tenders for 2024, with bid prices ranging ...

