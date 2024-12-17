INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Informa Market's Rich Russo Awarded with TSNN Outstanding Show Pro Honor

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Informa Markets Infrastructure and Construction group announces Richard Russo as the recipient of Trade Show News Network's Outstanding Show Pro award, shared at the 2024 TSNN Award ceremony on Monday, December 16 in Los Angeles. The TSNN Awards are an opportunity to recognize outstanding trade show professionals who are leading the way in trade show excellence with innovative ideas and outstanding leadership.

With more than 20 years of experience, Rich Russo, Event Director for the International Roofing Expo, the largest North American roofing and exteriors event, and newly launched in 2024 Build Show LIVE, a trade event dedicated to building science and fine craftsmanship, upholds an environment where new ideas are welcome and teamwork thrives. Through these dynamic events, Rich champions community and promotes access to resources for all members of the construction workforce.

"Thank you to Trade Show News Network for recognizing my work to advocate for inclusivity across construction, ensuring that all workers have access to crucial education and resources that elevate their craftsmanship," shares Rich Russo, show director, International Roofing Expo and Build Show LIVE. "The relationships we strive to spark and the continuing education we create the platform to engage with are crucial to success in this industry, and language should not be a barrier for prosperity. It is our responsibility to reach the communities we serve in the ways that fit their needs."

At the most recent iteration of IRE in February 2024, Russo and the show team cultivated an environment where Spanish-speaking contractors could network, learn and discover together, fostering a genuine sense of community. Through partnerships with industry associations, native speakers and exhibitors dedicated to serving Hispanic contractors, Rich has demonstrated his commitment to diversity and inclusion by creating a platform where all business owners can thrive. Russo's significant contributions have not only enriched the event experience for the Hispanic roofing contractor community but have also set a high standard for the industry as a whole.

