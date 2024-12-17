SupplySide Editorial Reveals Food & Beverage and Supplements Trends to Watch for 2025

SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal and SupplySide Supplement Journal, the official content leaders of SupplySide and the dedicated sources connecting ingredient buyers with suppliers in the health and nutrition marketplace, reveal end-of-year topics and trends driving the dietary supplement and food and beverage industries.

SupplySide experts discuss plant-based innovations, technology, emerging ingredients, sustainability and beverage trends shaping the industry, providing insights into the nutritional composition of foods, as well as impact on health and emerging health topics.

Food and Beverage

Nutritious and whole foods are desired by more of the public, increasing market share over the past few years. The average adult in the U.S. receives about half of the fiber needed in a daily diet , creating a valuable opportunity for foods with soluble fibers that support digestion and overall health. Personalized nutrition is also a growing trend, underscoring the importance of food and beverage products tailored to individual health and nutritional needs.

Yet, the food and beverage industry must face the challenge for more sustainable foods and packaging, as well as economically suitable and cost-friendly products. Consumers demand valuable, eco-friendly solutions and brands. Experts from SupplySide expect to see the continued use of artificial intelligence (AI) to aid product development, help lower costs, boost efficiency and tailor solutions to consumers evolving demands.

Functional Beverages

A growing focus on women's needs emerges in the functional beverage category. Beverage formulations increasingly cater to women's life cycles, expanding the category beyond the traditional users of young men and athletes. Additionally, consumers are more curious about ingredient sourcing, and the functionality and nutrients supporting product claims. Packaging solutions play a part in this trend as well, with the younger generations preferring packaging and labels with clearer descriptions of ingredients.

Supplements

A rise in dietary supplements complements the booming GLP-1 agonist drug market. Over the past year, pharmaceuticals and natural products targeting weight management and blood sugar control grew in the marketplace with industry experts expecting continued expansion in 2025. Personalized pet nutrition is also growing, with consumers continuing to buy dietary products that support companion animals' digestion, joint health, dental health, skin and coat health and senior wellness.

"It is critical for us to share these insights so health & nutrition professionals can be prepared to formulate successful products with a deeper understanding of challenges and opportunities in foods and supplements. The content offered in SupplySide Journals and at SupplySide events guides brands on how to proactively support shifts in supply chain disruptions, safety, quality concerns and more," states Sandy Almendarez, VP Content, SupplySide, Informa Markets.

"SupplySide is a magnetic community that amplifies wisdom and connection among nutrition businesses and people, reflecting a commitment to empower the natural products industry," shares Danica Cullins, EVP Health & Nutrition, Informa Markets. "SupplySide continues to grow to meet customer needs through world-class experiences, news and data with global impact and supports brands and industry professionals with the resources to collaborate and thrive."

Expect to see these trends and more at the upcoming SupplySide Connect New Jersey, the focused and intimately curated networking event as the ultimate connection platform for health and nutrition sourcing.

To continue to see the latest on research backed news and insights powering the market, follow SupplySide Food Beverage Journal and SupplySide Supplement Journal.

