Roadtrippers Launches 'Trending Spots' Feature and Highlights Off-Season Destinations for 2025 Travel

As travelers turn their attention to off-season adventures, Roadtrippers, the ultimate road trip planning app, inspires journeys with its latest feature: Trending Spots. This real-time feature reveals how many fellow adventurers are exploring popular destinations while planning their trips, fostering a shared travel experience. Paired with insights into emerging travel trends, Roadtrippers serves as the go-to guide for winter escapes-whether you're seeking sun-soaked deserts, snow-draped national parks, or hidden gems. Think of it as the vision board of road trip planning, sparking ideas and guiding you to your next great adventure.

Discover What's Trending in Real-Time

The new Trending Spots feature enhances Roadtrippers' community-focused trip planning by showing users how many others are exploring the same points of interest, National Parks, or roadside attractions. Whether you're eyeing a detour-worthy roadside gem or considering a bucket-list destination, the feature validates its trending appeal and invites you to join fellow travelers on adventures to extraordinary places.

"With Trending Spots, we're making trip planning more dynamic and connected," said Josh Knepfle, Chief Technology Officer at Roadtrippers. "It's like sitting at the table with other adventurers and saying, 'Look how many people are excited about this place-maybe you should be, too!'"

Unlock the Perks of Off-Season Travel

As summer crowds fade, Roadtrippers highlights the appeal of off-season destinations. Whether chasing the desert sun in Sedona or Palm Springs, enjoying the charm of snow-covered ski towns, or exploring quieter National Parks, traveling during colder months offers unique opportunities.

Off-season travel advantages include:

Budget-Friendly Options : Lower prices on accommodations and attractions make trips more affordable.

Travel at Your Own Pace : Without the crowds, enjoy relaxed atmospheres and the tranquility often lost during peak travel times. It's the perfect backdrop for meaningful family adventures.

Seasonal Wonders : Experience the beauty of National Parks during off-season, with serene, snow-dusted trails and free entrance days that enhance the natural splendor.

Plan Your Winter Adventures with Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers integrates all the tools needed to map routes, find can't-miss destinations, and uncover unexpected detours. With Trending Spots guiding you to popular locations and tips for embracing off-season travel, winter road-tripping has never been easier-or more appealing.

This winter, Roadtrippers encourages travelers to take the road less traveled (or at least less crowded) and create extraordinary memories, whether chasing the sun or the snow.

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the No. 1 road trip planning app, helping users explore the world by streamlining discovery, planning, booking, and navigation into an intuitive process. To date, Roadtrippers has helped millions plan more than 38 million trips across 7 million points of interest, covering over 42 billion miles.

