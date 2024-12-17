Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.12.2024
WKN: 920332 | ISIN: US38141G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: GOS
Tradegate
17.12.24
17:26 Uhr
548,40 Euro
-9,60
-1,72 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.12.2024 17:46 Uhr
Ageas and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc: Transparency notification



In accordance with the rules on financial transparency*, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc has notified Ageas on 13 December 2024 that, on 9 December 2024, its interest has fallen below the legal threshold of 5% of the shares issued by Ageas. On 12 December 2024 it notified Ageas that, on 6 December 2024, its interest has fallen below the statutory threshold of 3% of shares issued by Ageas in box A (Voting rights). Its current shareholding stands at 0.35%.

Reason for the notification of 13 December 2024
Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement
See annex 1a

Date on which the threshold is crossed
9 December 2024

Threshold that is crossed (in %)
5%

Denominator
187,971,187

Notified details
See annex 1 b

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
The full chain of command can be found on https://www.ageas.com/investors/shareholders

This press releaseand the notifications received by Ageas are available on the website.

* article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings us provisions.

.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 50,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 17.1 billion in 2023

Attachment

  • Read the full PDF version of the press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/62700f8a-031f-48bb-a2f9-ada9119983b2)


