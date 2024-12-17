First batches targeted for delivery from end-2026, assuring service continuity and enhancement for existing and future customers

Paving the way for the future IRIS 2 constellation

Fully compatible with Eutelsat's FY 2025 Capital Expenditure guidance and longer-term financial framework

Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL), has selected Airbus Defence and Space to build the extension of its OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation.

Under a contract signed between the two companies, Airbus will build the first batches of the extension, totalling 100 satellites, with delivery targeted starting end of calendar-2026, ensuring continuity and enhancement of service for current and future customers.

The new satellites will embark key technology upgrades, notably 5G on-ground integration. They will be technologically compatible with Europe's IRIS2 constellation, paving the way for its entry into operational service in 2030, and of which Eutelsat will be the main architect and operator of the LEO segment.

The procurement of these satellites is integrated within Eutelsat's Capital Expenditure outlook for 2025, and fully compatible with its longer-term financial framework.

Eva Berneke, Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat Group commented: "We are relying on our long-standing partner, Airbus, to begin building the first batches of the Next Generation of our OneWeb LEO constellation, which will ensure we deliver continuity of service of the existing constellation with enhanced service features, as we move towards an architecture in line with the IRIS2 constellation in 2030. Our in-market experience shows us that the appetite for low Earth orbit capacity is growing rapidly, and we are excited to embark on the next stage of our journey to satisfy that demand."

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,500 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

