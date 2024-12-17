Regulatory News:

The share repurchase agreement signed on December 2, 2024 between L'Air Liquide (Paris: Al) and an investment services provider (see statement) ended on December 16, 2024.

Pursuant to such agreement and in the context of its Share Buyback Program, as authorized by the Combined Shareholders' General Meeting of the Company held on April 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 352,000 of its own shares (representing 0.07% of the share capital of the Company as at December 31, 2023) for a final total purchase amount of 56,203,452.80€.

The shares repurchased pursuant to such agreement shall in part be canceled by the Company and in part be allocated to the implementation of long-term incentive plans.

