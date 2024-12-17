Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
17.12.24
10:26 Uhr
8,250 Euro
-0,050
-0,60 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1508,30018:09
8,2008,25017:58
17.12.2024
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17

17 December 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 225,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 676.718p. The highest price paid per share was 680.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 674.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0287% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 523,695,191 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 784,190,394. Rightmove holds 11,168,495 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

434

675.800

16:08:23

737

675.800

16:08:23

151

675.800

16:07:45

327

675.800

16:07:45

980

675.800

16:07:45

442

675.800

16:07:45

1175

675.600

16:06:04

917

675.000

16:05:03

420

675.200

16:04:11

576

675.200

16:04:11

152

675.200

16:03:51

283

675.200

16:03:51

1364

675.200

16:02:16

159

675.200

16:00:56

150

675.200

16:00:56

462

675.200

16:00:56

254

675.200

16:00:56

1363

675.000

15:59:27

49

675.200

15:59:23

1123

675.400

15:58:13

1301

675.600

15:56:23

200

675.800

15:56:16

145

675.800

15:56:16

147

675.800

15:56:16

145

675.600

15:55:40

143

675.600

15:55:40

241

675.600

15:55:36

568

675.600

15:55:01

163

675.600

15:55:01

153

675.600

15:54:44

345

675.200

15:53:43

451

675.000

15:51:55

721

675.000

15:51:55

1281

675.200

15:49:33

600

675.200

15:49:09

1033

675.200

15:49:09

253

675.200

15:49:09

1156

675.200

15:49:09

656

675.000

15:45:00

271

675.800

15:42:05

478

675.800

15:42:03

519

675.800

15:42:03

1203

676.200

15:41:10

137

676.400

15:40:51

29

676.400

15:40:51

430

676.400

15:40:51

318

676.400

15:40:51

374

676.400

15:40:51

1000

676.400

15:40:51

761

676.000

15:37:17

351

676.000

15:37:17

521

676.000

15:37:17

28

676.200

15:37:07

161

676.200

15:36:07

1328

676.400

15:35:43

1327

676.400

15:35:43

583

676.400

15:35:00

1352

675.600

15:32:17

1238

676.000

15:29:23

702

676.200

15:28:28

653

676.200

15:28:28

1365

676.000

15:26:50

1121

676.200

15:25:26

267

676.400

15:23:56

267

676.400

15:23:56

1331

676.200

15:22:13

1131

677.000

15:20:38

1182

677.400

15:20:13

1365

677.600

15:19:56

147

677.800

15:19:56

201

677.800

15:19:55

152

677.800

15:19:41

267

677.800

15:19:23

826

677.200

15:17:33

826

677.200

15:17:33

267

677.200

15:17:33

73

677.200

15:16:44

278

677.200

15:16:44

147

677.200

15:16:15

139

677.200

15:16:15

147

677.200

15:15:50

296

677.200

15:15:50

157

677.000

15:14:36

153

677.000

15:14:36

305

677.000

15:14:24

282

677.000

15:14:13

193

677.000

15:11:53

500

677.000

15:11:53

1329

677.000

15:11:53

201

676.600

15:10:17

26

676.400

15:06:32

863

676.400

15:06:32

363

676.400

15:06:32

1242

676.800

15:04:43

1389

677.000

15:04:33

1255

677.200

15:03:33

1479

676.800

15:01:33

147

677.000

15:01:19

154

677.000

15:01:19

153

677.000

15:01:17

141

677.000

15:01:17

1123

677.000

15:01:15

1228

676.400

14:57:43

773

676.400

14:57:43

238

676.400

14:57:43

514

676.400

14:57:13

1530

676.600

14:55:13

150

677.000

14:53:43

1222

676.600

14:51:05

1302

676.600

14:50:43

36

676.600

14:50:43

1130

676.200

14:48:14

994

676.200

14:47:53

1134

676.200

14:47:53

143

676.200

14:47:53

158

676.400

14:47:32

149

676.400

14:47:32

220

676.400

14:47:32

149

676.400

14:47:26

298

676.400

14:47:26

159

676.400

14:46:34

159

676.400

14:46:34

353

675.600

14:44:55

1078

675.600

14:44:55

1063

676.000

14:43:03

196

676.000

14:42:23

1487

676.200

14:39:59

18

676.400

14:39:57

73

676.400

14:39:57

29

676.400

14:39:57

1298

676.400

14:39:49

73

676.200

14:39:24

45

676.200

14:39:24

1338

676.000

14:37:23

1419

676.200

14:36:00

80

676.200

14:35:53

160

676.400

14:35:37

87

676.400

14:35:37

149

676.400

14:35:37

142

676.400

14:35:37

158

676.400

14:35:37

787

676.000

14:33:13

526

676.000

14:33:13

942

676.200

14:31:22

252

676.200

14:31:22

1151

676.400

14:31:17

359

676.400

14:30:24

400

676.400

14:30:21

200

676.400

14:30:21

200

676.400

14:30:21

1233

676.400

14:30:06

400

676.400

14:30:06

148

676.400

14:30:06

201

676.800

14:30:00

1121

676.800

14:30:00

1372

676.000

14:26:33

496

676.000

14:24:53

864

676.000

14:24:53

1498

676.000

14:21:03

550

675.600

14:20:43

1125

675.800

14:12:54

909

676.000

14:12:51

701

676.000

14:12:51

612

676.200

14:12:05

503

676.200

14:12:05

1660

675.800

14:09:34

1148

676.000

14:05:34

145

675.600

13:59:31

1000

675.600

13:59:31

1000

675.800

13:59:29

287

675.800

13:59:29

60

675.000

13:56:41

1116

675.600

13:54:24

775

676.000

13:51:59

503

676.000

13:51:59

793

676.200

13:48:18

580

676.200

13:48:18

870

675.600

13:44:53

302

675.600

13:44:53

1179

676.400

13:42:03

463

676.600

13:40:03

866

676.600

13:40:03

847

676.600

13:37:53

328

676.600

13:37:53

630

676.400

13:35:43

549

676.400

13:35:43

47

676.400

13:35:37

116

676.400

13:35:30

1257

676.200

13:29:53

1234

676.400

13:27:37

692

676.000

13:24:33

766

676.000

13:24:33

529

676.200

13:23:09

657

676.200

13:23:09

386

676.000

13:22:00

1000

676.000

13:22:00

600

675.800

13:21:10

1380

674.600

13:07:43

1189

675.000

13:02:44

460

675.200

13:01:43

387

675.200

13:01:43

438

675.200

12:56:19

989

675.600

12:56:06

130

675.600

12:56:06

149

675.800

12:56:01

79

675.800

12:56:01

29

675.800

12:55:23

44

675.800

12:54:58

146

675.800

12:54:58

187

675.800

12:54:58

2

675.800

12:54:58

161

675.800

12:54:31

201

675.800

12:54:21

1321

676.000

12:46:42

1236

676.400

12:43:30

261

676.400

12:40:07

164

676.200

12:37:39

208

676.200

12:37:39

886

676.400

12:33:39

308

676.400

12:33:39

640

676.600

12:28:46

744

676.600

12:27:45

986

676.800

12:23:03

345

676.800

12:23:03

1422

676.200

12:19:29

1452

676.200

12:16:42

545

675.600

12:05:12

803

675.600

12:05:12

557

676.000

11:59:08

601

676.000

11:59:08

1295

675.600

11:53:23

1321

676.200

11:51:16

1289

676.800

11:44:26

1224

677.200

11:37:26

336

676.400

11:34:15

1047

676.400

11:34:15

354

676.800

11:28:11

1000

676.800

11:28:11

37

676.800

11:28:11

594

676.800

11:26:51

456

676.800

11:26:51

148

676.800

11:26:51

1138

676.000

11:22:25

291

676.600

11:16:16

948

676.600

11:16:16

1269

677.200

11:13:55

924

676.800

11:11:28

70

676.800

11:11:28

1238

677.000

11:09:53

1132

677.200

11:09:42

431

677.200

11:09:42

748

677.200

11:09:09

1091

677.200

11:08:20

96

677.200

11:08:20

1363

675.600

11:07:24

1327

675.800

11:07:12

1352

676.400

11:07:09

1298

676.800

11:07:00

1322

677.000

11:06:59

1279

677.400

11:06:47

1153

677.600

11:06:42

1299

678.000

11:02:05

322

678.400

11:02:00

1000

678.400

11:02:00

201

678.000

10:57:48

979

678.000

10:57:48

653

678.200

10:55:18

628

678.200

10:55:18

1194

678.400

10:54:30

60

678.400

10:52:16

671

678.600

10:49:01

648

678.600

10:49:01

1067

678.400

10:40:30

218

678.400

10:40:30

1361

678.600

10:40:28

1166

678.000

10:33:34

1252

679.600

10:17:01

765

679.000

10:14:19

451

679.000

10:14:19

632

679.000

10:08:30

666

679.000

10:08:30

1182

679.600

10:05:10

1030

679.800

10:02:49

211

679.800

10:02:49

1260

679.000

09:58:13

422

679.000

09:49:58

829

679.000

09:49:58

1233

679.400

09:47:17

1166

679.600

09:43:31

1084

679.600

09:40:37

66

679.600

09:40:37

1323

679.800

09:40:37

1279

679.400

09:21:00

1337

679.800

09:17:09

1343

680.200

09:14:13

326

680.000

09:12:32

164

680.000

09:12:32

785

680.000

09:12:32

737

677.800

09:08:31

597

677.800

09:08:31

56

677.400

09:07:09

259

677.400

09:07:09

413

677.400

09:05:11

153

677.400

09:05:11

151

677.400

09:05:11

1153

677.600

09:04:45

622

677.800

09:04:38

194

677.800

09:04:38

896

677.800

09:04:38

24

676.400

09:00:10

331

676.400

09:00:10

331

676.400

09:00:10

331

676.400

09:00:10

1275

674.800

08:53:46

1358

675.000

08:52:55

1117

675.200

08:45:22

1173

675.200

08:44:56

1319

675.200

08:44:56

588

675.200

08:41:40

534

675.200

08:41:40

951

675.800

08:37:25

182

675.800

08:37:25

1175

676.200

08:37:25

844

676.400

08:27:50

292

676.400

08:27:50

1119

676.800

08:26:02

254

677.000

08:25:21

752

677.000

08:25:21

280

677.000

08:23:41

105

677.000

08:23:13

805

676.800

08:20:59

334

676.800

08:20:51

1231

677.400

08:16:39

1242

678.400

08:15:00

1205

678.800

08:12:31

518

679.200

08:05:30

658

679.200

08:05:30

1138

678.600

08:03:50

1208

679.000

08:03:47

1340

678.600

08:02:04

1360

679.200

08:01:52


