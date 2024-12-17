Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17
17 December 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 225,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 676.718p. The highest price paid per share was 680.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 674.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0287% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 523,695,191 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 784,190,394. Rightmove holds 11,168,495 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
434
675.800
16:08:23
737
675.800
16:08:23
151
675.800
16:07:45
327
675.800
16:07:45
980
675.800
16:07:45
442
675.800
16:07:45
1175
675.600
16:06:04
917
675.000
16:05:03
420
675.200
16:04:11
576
675.200
16:04:11
152
675.200
16:03:51
283
675.200
16:03:51
1364
675.200
16:02:16
159
675.200
16:00:56
150
675.200
16:00:56
462
675.200
16:00:56
254
675.200
16:00:56
1363
675.000
15:59:27
49
675.200
15:59:23
1123
675.400
15:58:13
1301
675.600
15:56:23
200
675.800
15:56:16
145
675.800
15:56:16
147
675.800
15:56:16
145
675.600
15:55:40
143
675.600
15:55:40
241
675.600
15:55:36
568
675.600
15:55:01
163
675.600
15:55:01
153
675.600
15:54:44
345
675.200
15:53:43
451
675.000
|
15:51:55
721
675.000
15:51:55
1281
675.200
15:49:33
600
675.200
15:49:09
1033
675.200
15:49:09
253
675.200
15:49:09
1156
675.200
15:49:09
656
675.000
15:45:00
271
675.800
15:42:05
478
675.800
15:42:03
519
675.800
15:42:03
1203
676.200
15:41:10
137
676.400
15:40:51
29
676.400
15:40:51
430
676.400
15:40:51
318
676.400
15:40:51
374
676.400
15:40:51
1000
676.400
15:40:51
761
676.000
15:37:17
351
676.000
15:37:17
521
676.000
15:37:17
28
676.200
15:37:07
161
676.200
15:36:07
1328
676.400
15:35:43
1327
676.400
15:35:43
583
676.400
15:35:00
1352
675.600
15:32:17
1238
676.000
15:29:23
702
676.200
15:28:28
653
676.200
15:28:28
1365
676.000
15:26:50
1121
676.200
15:25:26
267
676.400
15:23:56
267
676.400
15:23:56
1331
676.200
15:22:13
1131
677.000
15:20:38
1182
677.400
15:20:13
1365
677.600
15:19:56
147
677.800
15:19:56
201
677.800
15:19:55
152
677.800
15:19:41
267
677.800
15:19:23
826
677.200
15:17:33
826
677.200
15:17:33
267
677.200
15:17:33
73
677.200
15:16:44
278
677.200
15:16:44
147
677.200
15:16:15
139
677.200
15:16:15
147
677.200
15:15:50
296
677.200
15:15:50
157
677.000
15:14:36
153
677.000
15:14:36
305
677.000
15:14:24
282
677.000
15:14:13
193
677.000
15:11:53
500
677.000
15:11:53
1329
677.000
15:11:53
201
676.600
15:10:17
26
676.400
15:06:32
863
676.400
15:06:32
363
676.400
15:06:32
1242
676.800
15:04:43
1389
677.000
15:04:33
1255
677.200
15:03:33
1479
676.800
15:01:33
147
677.000
15:01:19
154
677.000
15:01:19
153
677.000
15:01:17
141
677.000
15:01:17
1123
677.000
15:01:15
1228
676.400
14:57:43
773
676.400
14:57:43
238
676.400
14:57:43
514
676.400
14:57:13
1530
676.600
14:55:13
150
677.000
14:53:43
1222
676.600
14:51:05
1302
676.600
14:50:43
36
676.600
14:50:43
1130
676.200
14:48:14
994
676.200
14:47:53
1134
676.200
14:47:53
143
676.200
14:47:53
158
676.400
14:47:32
149
676.400
14:47:32
220
676.400
14:47:32
149
676.400
14:47:26
298
676.400
14:47:26
159
676.400
14:46:34
159
676.400
14:46:34
353
675.600
14:44:55
1078
675.600
14:44:55
1063
676.000
14:43:03
196
676.000
14:42:23
1487
676.200
14:39:59
18
676.400
14:39:57
73
676.400
14:39:57
29
676.400
14:39:57
1298
676.400
14:39:49
73
676.200
14:39:24
45
676.200
14:39:24
1338
676.000
14:37:23
1419
676.200
14:36:00
80
676.200
14:35:53
160
676.400
14:35:37
87
676.400
14:35:37
149
676.400
14:35:37
142
676.400
14:35:37
158
676.400
14:35:37
787
676.000
14:33:13
526
676.000
14:33:13
942
676.200
14:31:22
252
676.200
14:31:22
1151
676.400
14:31:17
359
676.400
14:30:24
400
676.400
14:30:21
200
676.400
14:30:21
200
676.400
14:30:21
1233
676.400
14:30:06
400
676.400
14:30:06
148
676.400
14:30:06
201
676.800
14:30:00
1121
676.800
14:30:00
1372
676.000
14:26:33
496
676.000
14:24:53
864
676.000
14:24:53
1498
676.000
14:21:03
550
675.600
14:20:43
1125
675.800
14:12:54
909
676.000
14:12:51
701
676.000
14:12:51
612
676.200
14:12:05
503
676.200
14:12:05
1660
675.800
14:09:34
1148
676.000
14:05:34
145
675.600
13:59:31
1000
675.600
13:59:31
1000
675.800
13:59:29
287
675.800
13:59:29
60
675.000
13:56:41
1116
675.600
13:54:24
775
676.000
13:51:59
503
676.000
13:51:59
793
676.200
13:48:18
580
676.200
13:48:18
870
675.600
13:44:53
302
675.600
13:44:53
1179
676.400
13:42:03
463
676.600
13:40:03
866
676.600
13:40:03
847
676.600
13:37:53
328
676.600
13:37:53
630
676.400
13:35:43
549
676.400
13:35:43
47
676.400
13:35:37
116
676.400
13:35:30
1257
676.200
13:29:53
1234
676.400
13:27:37
692
676.000
13:24:33
766
676.000
13:24:33
529
676.200
13:23:09
657
676.200
13:23:09
386
676.000
13:22:00
1000
676.000
13:22:00
600
675.800
13:21:10
1380
674.600
13:07:43
1189
675.000
13:02:44
460
675.200
13:01:43
387
675.200
13:01:43
438
675.200
12:56:19
989
675.600
12:56:06
130
675.600
12:56:06
149
675.800
12:56:01
79
675.800
12:56:01
29
675.800
12:55:23
44
675.800
12:54:58
146
675.800
12:54:58
187
675.800
12:54:58
2
675.800
12:54:58
161
675.800
12:54:31
201
675.800
12:54:21
1321
676.000
12:46:42
1236
676.400
12:43:30
261
676.400
12:40:07
164
676.200
12:37:39
208
676.200
12:37:39
886
676.400
12:33:39
308
676.400
12:33:39
640
676.600
12:28:46
744
676.600
12:27:45
986
676.800
12:23:03
345
676.800
12:23:03
1422
676.200
12:19:29
1452
676.200
12:16:42
545
675.600
12:05:12
803
675.600
12:05:12
557
676.000
11:59:08
601
676.000
11:59:08
1295
675.600
11:53:23
1321
676.200
11:51:16
1289
676.800
11:44:26
1224
677.200
11:37:26
336
676.400
11:34:15
1047
676.400
11:34:15
354
676.800
11:28:11
1000
676.800
11:28:11
37
676.800
11:28:11
594
676.800
11:26:51
456
676.800
11:26:51
148
676.800
11:26:51
1138
676.000
11:22:25
291
676.600
11:16:16
948
676.600
11:16:16
1269
677.200
11:13:55
924
676.800
11:11:28
70
676.800
11:11:28
1238
677.000
11:09:53
1132
677.200
11:09:42
431
677.200
11:09:42
748
677.200
11:09:09
1091
677.200
11:08:20
96
677.200
11:08:20
1363
675.600
11:07:24
1327
675.800
11:07:12
1352
676.400
11:07:09
1298
676.800
11:07:00
1322
677.000
11:06:59
1279
677.400
11:06:47
1153
677.600
11:06:42
1299
678.000
11:02:05
322
678.400
11:02:00
1000
678.400
11:02:00
201
678.000
10:57:48
979
678.000
10:57:48
653
678.200
10:55:18
628
678.200
10:55:18
1194
678.400
10:54:30
60
678.400
10:52:16
671
678.600
10:49:01
648
678.600
10:49:01
1067
678.400
10:40:30
218
678.400
10:40:30
1361
678.600
10:40:28
1166
678.000
10:33:34
1252
679.600
10:17:01
765
679.000
10:14:19
451
679.000
10:14:19
632
679.000
10:08:30
666
679.000
10:08:30
1182
679.600
10:05:10
1030
679.800
10:02:49
211
679.800
10:02:49
1260
679.000
09:58:13
422
679.000
09:49:58
829
679.000
09:49:58
1233
679.400
09:47:17
1166
679.600
09:43:31
1084
679.600
09:40:37
66
679.600
09:40:37
1323
679.800
09:40:37
1279
679.400
09:21:00
1337
679.800
09:17:09
1343
680.200
09:14:13
326
680.000
09:12:32
164
680.000
09:12:32
785
680.000
09:12:32
737
677.800
09:08:31
597
677.800
09:08:31
56
677.400
09:07:09
259
677.400
09:07:09
413
677.400
09:05:11
153
677.400
09:05:11
151
677.400
09:05:11
1153
677.600
09:04:45
622
677.800
09:04:38
194
677.800
09:04:38
896
677.800
09:04:38
24
676.400
09:00:10
331
676.400
09:00:10
331
676.400
09:00:10
331
676.400
09:00:10
1275
674.800
08:53:46
1358
675.000
08:52:55
1117
675.200
08:45:22
1173
675.200
08:44:56
1319
675.200
08:44:56
588
675.200
08:41:40
534
675.200
08:41:40
951
675.800
08:37:25
182
675.800
08:37:25
1175
676.200
08:37:25
844
676.400
08:27:50
292
676.400
08:27:50
1119
676.800
08:26:02
254
677.000
08:25:21
752
677.000
08:25:21
280
677.000
08:23:41
105
677.000
08:23:13
805
676.800
08:20:59
334
676.800
08:20:51
1231
677.400
08:16:39
1242
678.400
08:15:00
1205
678.800
08:12:31
518
679.200
08:05:30
658
679.200
08:05:30
1138
678.600
08:03:50
1208
679.000
08:03:47
1340
678.600
08:02:04
1360
679.200
08:01:52