Glidewell Laboratories: Glidewell Opens Applications for 5th Annual Guiding Leaders Program

The program elevates women dentists beyond the chair by imparting leadership, growth, and success skills for every stage.

Glidewell is proud to announce the return of the Guiding Leaders program in 2025. Applications are now open for this exclusive business and leadership development program, designed to empower practicing women dentists to achieve their personal and professional goals. Guiding Leaders is a monthly, in-person program held at the Glidewell campus in Southern California from May to October.

As a comprehensive experience, the Guiding Leaders program combines a continuing education curriculum with executive coaching services and peer networking opportunities. After an intensive six months of in-person courses, Guiding Leaders participants graduate with the confidence to transform dentistry both inside and outside the office.

"The Guiding Leaders approach to leadership development has equipped me with essential skills I can apply daily in my dental practice," said Dr. Loray Spencer, a 2024 graduate of the program. "I am grateful for the opportunity to learn from such experienced mentors and to connect with fellow leaders who share a passion for excellence."

The growing group of Guiding Leaders alumni is now almost one hundred dentists strong. After the program, many participants have gone on to secure top speaking engagements, purchase new practices, and spearhead community initiatives of their own. One of the program highlights is the robust mentorship network, with alumni returning to support new Guiding Leaders along their journeys.

"Leading this nonclinical, business, and leadership program for women dentists has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my 28-year career in dentistry," said Bobbie Norton, director of strategic partner relations at Glidewell. "My favorite aspect of the program each year is witnessing the transformation. Watching these talented women grow, step into their confidence, and achieve things they once thought were out of reach is truly inspiring."

Every year, the team at Glidewell reviews the curriculum to ensure the most relevant nonclinical topics are covered. In 2025, course topics will include: Practice management, HR, mental wellness, financial planning, public speaking, case presentation, photography, and personal brand enhancement, among others. Upon completion of the program, Guiding Leaders may earn up to 70 continuing education units.

"It's difficult to describe Guiding Leaders in a few sentences because the experience goes above-and-beyond a typical program of this caliber," said Stephenie Goddard, chief executive officer at Glidewell. "The business and leadership acumen is priceless for dentists at any stage of their careers. Additionally, Guiding Leaders benefit from one-on-one coaching and special hosted events, all of which are included with acceptance to the program."

The fifth annual Guiding Leaders program launches this upcoming May. All women dentists who live in the United States or Canada with five or more years of clinical experience are invited to apply. Applications must be submitted by March 7, 2025 at guidingleaders.com/apply.

