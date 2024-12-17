CMG Financial Celebrates Two Leaders Recognized in This Year's 40 Under 40 List

CMG Financial, a well-established and privately held lender headquartered in San Ramon, CA, proudly celebrates the recognition of two of its outstanding leaders in this year's 40 Under 40 list by National Mortgage Professional. Gianina Rosenblatt, SVP of Corporate Operations, and Kelly Deaton, VP of Marketing, were both honored for their exceptional contributions to CMG and the industry at large.

"Meet NMP Magazine's 40 Under 40 Class of 2024 - the trailblazers transforming the mortgage industry with fresh ideas and boundless energy," noted the magazine.

Gianina Rosenblatt, better known as G, is a 20-year industry vet who worked her way up starting from her first position in the business at JPMorgan Chase, quickly taking charge of broker onboarding, training, events, and account management for hundreds of clients. After that she stepped into a role at a mortgage startup, pushing the company forward with her innovations and helping to secure a successful acquisition to a larger firm. She then joined CMG Financial in 2017 and is currently serving as their Senior Vice President of Corporate Operations. In this role she oversees many departments including Learning and Development, Employee Onboarding, Branch Creation, Events, Leasing, Facilities, and the RED Team (CMG's proprietary internal support team). Over the course of 7 years at CMG, G has been instrumental in the company's acquisitions and onboarding initiatives, both of which helped CMG grow by more than 60% in only the past two years.

"G's contributions to the company can't go unnoticed," noted Melissa Harbourne, Chief of Staff. "Her initiatives and her efforts influence and support others, while her exceptional performance constantly takes CMG to new heights.

Kelly Deaton launched her career nearly 20 years ago working as a finance intern. She later gained valuable marketing experience in her first job at publishing firm, Access Intelligence. Kelly continued making an impact in the roles that followed at different companies in an array of industries. She earned her MBA while simultaneously building the brand of a tech startup. In 2017, she joined CMG, where in just seven short years, she helped transform the company's 8-person marketing team into an industry-leading agency of nearly 100 people. Kelly also led CMG's retail rebrand in 2022 -- which allowed for a more tailored experience for homeowners and buyers. By establishing CMG Home Loans, the new name for the retail lending channel, the company was able to hone in on its B2C messaging and overall consumer experience. The move was crucial in our development as a company and helped our retail channel go from #19 in the nation (2021) to #6 (2023).

"Kelly has been pivotal to CMG's growth over the past seven years," said Paul Akinmade, Chief Strategy Officer. "Her forward-thinking marketing strategy, her unwavering commitment to her employees, and constant focus on improving consumers' mortgage experience have made her a notable force empowering generations to come.

Both Kelly and Gianina have flourished within CMG Financial, where their growth reflects the company's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering career development. At CMG, we believe in empowering our team members with the resources, mentorship, and opportunities they need to thrive. From robust training programs to leadership development initiatives, we focus on cultivating potential at every level. Kelly and Gianina's journeys are prime examples of how CMG invests in its people, creating an environment where employees can grow alongside the company, driving both personal success and the expansion of CMG's industry presence.

Read their full features in the magazine issue here.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993 by Christopher M. George, a former Mortgage Bankers Association Chairman. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG also operates seven joint venture companies with builder & realtor partners, holds an impressive MSR/servicing portfolio, and serves the capital markets of fixed income trading & sales through CMG Securities. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. The company is consistently recognized as a top-producing lender and top mortgage employer, and it prides itself on helping clients achieve the dream of homeownership through product innovation and streamlined servicing.

SOURCE: CMG Financial

View the original press release on accesswire.com