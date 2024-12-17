Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.12.2024
WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486
17.12.2024 17:48 Uhr
VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in November 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Nanterre, 17 December 2024

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in November 2024

I-Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic

NovemberYTD at the end of November
(11 months)
% change 2024/2023% change 2024/2023
VINCI Autoroutes+3.8%-0.2%
Light vehicles+5.4%0.0%
Heavy vehicles-3.7%-1.0%

Traffic was buoyant in November for light vehicles, which benefited from the favourable positioning of the long weekends (1st and 11th November). The decrease for heavy vehicles traffic was due to two fewer working days than in November 2023.

II-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1

NovemberYTD at the end of November
(11 months)
% change 2024/2023% change 2024/2019% change 2024/2023% change 2024/2019
VINCI Airports+8.8%+7.2%+8.5%+3.4%
Portugal (ANA)+6.1%+19%+4.3%+17%
United Kingdom+7.9%-2.0%+7.6%-2.9%
France+5.4%-10%+4.7%-12%
Serbia-2.9%+40%+6.3%+35%
Hungary+22%+10%+19%+8.2%
Mexico (OMA)+8.4%+22%-1.9%+14%
United States of America+7.6%+9.6%+8.7%+6.5%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom)-9.8%+7.4%+4.9%+23%
Costa Rica-15%+38%+17%+56%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)+7.4%+19%+13%+6.0%
Brazil+12%-0.5%+4.8%-1.6%
Japan (Kansai Airports)+13%+0.9%+19%-5.5%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)+25%-29%+20%-38%
Cabo Verde+20%+20%+17%+8.2%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

Passenger numbers at VINCI Airports remained very well oriented in November. Overall, they were up by 8.8% compared with 2023.

III-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2

NovemberYTD at the end of November (11 months)
% change 2024/2023% change 2024/2019% change 2024/2023% change 2024/2019
VINCI Airports+6.3%-0.8%+5.7%-3.2%
Portugal (ANA)+1.0%+7.4%+1.9%+8.4%
United Kingdom+4.1%-5.9%+4.9%-5.6%
France-2.3%-24%+2.8%-22%
Serbia-2.6%+31%+4.3%+22%
Hungary+20%+6.8%+17%+3.0%
Mexico (OMA)+11%-1.8%-1.8%-11%
United States of America+35%+32%+16%+11%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom)-20%-11%-8.7%+0.8%
Costa Rica-7.0%+45%+17%+51%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)+5.3%-0.4%+13%+0.6%
Brazil+3.5%-5.7%+1.8%-3.7%
Japan (Kansai Airports)+6.1%-1.6%+10%-3.6%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)+13%-43%+12%-42%
Cabo Verde+40%+18%+23%-3.6%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


