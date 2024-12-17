Nanterre, 17 December 2024

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in November 2024

I-Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic





November YTD at the end of November

(11 months) % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2023 VINCI Autoroutes +3.8% -0.2% Light vehicles +5.4% 0.0% Heavy vehicles -3.7% -1.0%

Traffic was buoyant in November for light vehicles, which benefited from the favourable positioning of the long weekends (1st and 11th November). The decrease for heavy vehicles traffic was due to two fewer working days than in November 2023.

II-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





November YTD at the end of November

(11 months) % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 VINCI Airports +8.8% +7.2% +8.5% +3.4% Portugal (ANA) +6.1% +19% +4.3% +17% United Kingdom +7.9% -2.0% +7.6% -2.9% France +5.4% -10% +4.7% -12% Serbia -2.9% +40% +6.3% +35% Hungary +22% +10% +19% +8.2% Mexico (OMA) +8.4% +22% -1.9% +14% United States of America +7.6% +9.6% +8.7% +6.5% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -9.8% +7.4% +4.9% +23% Costa Rica -15% +38% +17% +56% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +7.4% +19% +13% +6.0% Brazil +12% -0.5% +4.8% -1.6% Japan (Kansai Airports) +13% +0.9% +19% -5.5% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +25% -29% +20% -38% Cabo Verde +20% +20% +17% +8.2%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

Passenger numbers at VINCI Airports remained very well oriented in November. Overall, they were up by 8.8% compared with 2023.

III-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





November YTD at the end of November (11 months) % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 VINCI Airports +6.3% -0.8% +5.7% -3.2% Portugal (ANA) +1.0% +7.4% +1.9% +8.4% United Kingdom +4.1% -5.9% +4.9% -5.6% France -2.3% -24% +2.8% -22% Serbia -2.6% +31% +4.3% +22% Hungary +20% +6.8% +17% +3.0% Mexico (OMA) +11% -1.8% -1.8% -11% United States of America +35% +32% +16% +11% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -20% -11% -8.7% +0.8% Costa Rica -7.0% +45% +17% +51% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +5.3% -0.4% +13% +0.6% Brazil +3.5% -5.7% +1.8% -3.7% Japan (Kansai Airports) +6.1% -1.6% +10% -3.6% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +13% -43% +12% -42% Cabo Verde +40% +18% +23% -3.6%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

