BHG Financial Donates $25,000 to Global Empowerment's Small Business Relief Fund, Concludes Successful Hurricane Relief Initiative

BHG Financial is pleased to announce it has raised $25,000 as part of its Hurricane Relief Initiative supporting ongoing recovery efforts in the wake of recent hurricanes. The funds raised through this initiative will be donated to Global Empowerment Mission, an organization dedicated to providing the most amount of aid, to the most amount of people in need, in the shortest amount of time.

In response to the devastation caused by the hurricanes, BHG Financials' Institutional Division launched the November relief effort to provide financial support to those in need. The initiative garnered widespread support from its institutional partners, reflecting the collective effort to help rebuild. BHG Financial is dedicated to supporting individuals and businesses daily through its lending services, and this relief program is just one way the company has given back to small businesses during critical times of need.

"We are incredibly proud of the response from our team and community bank partners," said Al Crawford, CEO of BHG Financial. "This donation will help provide much-needed support to the victims of these natural disasters, and we are grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact on the recovery process. Together, we are working to help communities rebuild and heal."

Global Empowerment Mission's small business relief program was established to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene revitalize their businesses. The program covers major equipment loss, relocation costs, and other related expenses.?

BHG Financial remains committed to supporting communities in times of need and will continue to explore ways to contribute to long-term recovery efforts.

