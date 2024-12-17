Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of European Regulation no. 596/2014, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions from December 9, 2024 to December 16, 2024:
Issuer name
Issuer identifier code
Transaction
Financial
Total daily
Daily
Market
MERCIALYS
969500081CGAXB7YS433
09/12/2024
FR0010241638
113,836
10.0863
XPAR
MERCIALYS
969500081CGAXB7YS433
10/12/2024
FR0010241638
25,646
10.0711
XPAR
MERCIALYS
969500081CGAXB7YS433
11/12/2024
FR0010241638
10,388
10.1079
XPAR
MERCIALYS
969500081CGAXB7YS433
12/12/2024
FR0010241638
7,626
10.1326
XPAR
MERCIALYS
969500081CGAXB7YS433
16/12/2024
FR0010241638
42,504
10.0264
XPAR
Total
200 000
10,0745
These transactions are intended to meet obligations relating to bonus share plans granted to employees and managers.
French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707
