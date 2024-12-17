BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17



BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI - 549300MS535KC2WH4082



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 15,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 1,350.00 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 19 December 2024 the issued share capital of the Company will be 46,939,792 Ordinary Shares, excluding 3,053,731 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 6.11% of the Company's total issued share capital (49,993,523 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 46,939,792 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:



Graham Venables

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0203 649 3432

17 December 2024