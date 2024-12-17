WPF Holdings, Inc. ("WPFH") is pleased to announce a definitive merger agreement with GrocerIQ, Inc., an innovative technology company transforming the grocery sector. Following the merger, WPFH will undergo a share restructuring, adopt the new corporate name GrocerIQ, and apply for a new ticker symbol, reflecting its renewed strategic direction and market focus.

GrocerIQ is focused on advancing efficiency in the grocery industry by leveraging AI to optimize supply chains, streamline operations, and enhance the customer shopping experience. A notable driver of GrocerIQ's momentum is its partnership with FreshGrab Markets, a forward-thinking grocery chain integrating GrocerIQ's cutting-edge solutions to modernize urban shopping with speed and convenience. This collaboration underscores GrocerIQ's growing influence in shaping the future of grocery retail.

Key Highlights of the Merger:

Share Restructuring : WPFH will restructure its share framework to support strategic growth and enhance market positioning.

Corporate Rebranding : The company will adopt the name GrocerIQ , aligning with its leadership in AI-driven grocery innovation.

New Ticker Symbol: A new ticker symbol will reflect the company's refreshed corporate identity and industry focus.

About WPF Holdings

WPF Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying high-potential opportunities and fostering growth across its portfolio. The company remains focused on delivering long-term value to its shareholders.

About GrocerIQ

Grocer IQ is an AI company transforming the grocery industry through advanced technology that enhances efficiency, streamlines supply chains, and elevates the customer experience. GrocerIQ powers forward-thinking brands like FreshGrab Markets, a pioneer in urban grocery retail innovation.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect current expectations but do not guarantee future results. Actual outcomes may differ due to various factors.

