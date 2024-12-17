Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.12.2024
PR Newswire
17.12.2024 19:12 Uhr
Ascend Performance Materials: Ascend produces bio-circular performance chemicals, PA66

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials announced today the successful production of acrylonitrile, hexamethylene diamine, adipic acid and nylon 6,6 from feedstocks derived from used cooking oil, expanding its Bioserve portfolio. The resulting nylon 6,6 has a 25% lower product carbon footprint than nylon 6,6 made from fossil-fuel derived feedstock.

Using an ISCC Plus-certified mass-balance approach allows for industrial-scale production of sustainable materials without sacrificing performance. Ascend's production facilities in the United States are all ISCC Plus certified to handle bio-based, circular and bio-circular materials.

"We are focused on finding technical solutions for our customers' challenges," said Alex Mihut, Ascend's vice president for performance chemicals. "Using the mass-balance approach allows us to meet the growing need for sustainable materials at scale while continuing to offer reliable performance and quality."

Combined with Ascend's efforts to lower its scope 1 and 2 emissions, the company's Bioserve products offer among the lowest product carbon footprints for industrial-scale nylon 6,6 and its precursors available in the market today.

"Part of our sustainability strategy is a pillar we call 'Operating Without Compromise'," said Chris Johnson, Ascend's senior director for sustainability. "It is based on a commitment to find well-rounded solutions that meet the needs of our customers and help them achieve their goals."

Ascend recently published its 2023 sustainability report, which highlights progress against the company's 2030 Vision.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Our global workforce makes the materials used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Osama Khalifa, +1 832-963-1347, okhali@ascendmaterials.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583285/ASCEND_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ascend-produces-bio-circular-performance-chemicals-pa66-302334087.html

