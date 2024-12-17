Hi Marley Wins Hottest Tech Startup at the 2024 NEVY Awards

On December 5, 2024, Hi Marley , an SMS-driven conversational platform built for P&C insurance, was named the winner of the Hottest Startup category at the 12th Annual NEVY Awards . The NEVY Awards, hosted by the New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA), recognize the region's most innovative and successful tech and life science companies. The Hottest Tech Startup Award is given to high-growth companies doing cutting-edge work in the region.

The NEVCA convenes leaders across the innovation community, builds sustainable solutions for workforce diversity, champions New England's regional brand, and advocates for innovation-friendly public policy. Its member firms manage more than $80B in capital.

"We're so excited to be this year's Hottest Startup in the Tech category. This recognition is a true testament to our team's hard work, passion, and innovation," said Stefanie Bishop, Chief People Officer at Hi Marley. "We've made significant strides in making the insurance industry more lovable over the past year, including groundbreaking product offerings like Total Loss Assist and Conversational FNOL, which are changing the way carriers and policyholders interact while creating smarter, more efficient solutions to improve the overall claims experience."

Hi Marley is on a mission to overcome the insurance industry's biggest challenges by creating the first intelligent conversational platform. In 2024, Hi Marley focused on building a thriving, inclusive environment emphasizing quality hiring, professional development, and employee recognition, translating into overall company success and growth. Learn more about Hi Marley at https://www.himarley.com/

