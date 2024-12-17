Anzeige
17.12.2024 19:38 Uhr
Hi Marley Wins Hottest Tech Startup at the 2024 NEVY Awards

Finanznachrichten News

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / On December 5, 2024, Hi Marley, an SMS-driven conversational platform built for P&C insurance, was named the winner of the Hottest Startup category at the 12th Annual NEVY Awards. The NEVY Awards, hosted by the New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA), recognize the region's most innovative and successful tech and life science companies. The Hottest Tech Startup Award is given to high-growth companies doing cutting-edge work in the region.

The NEVCA convenes leaders across the innovation community, builds sustainable solutions for workforce diversity, champions New England's regional brand, and advocates for innovation-friendly public policy. Its member firms manage more than $80B in capital.

"We're so excited to be this year's Hottest Startup in the Tech category. This recognition is a true testament to our team's hard work, passion, and innovation," said Stefanie Bishop, Chief People Officer at Hi Marley. "We've made significant strides in making the insurance industry more lovable over the past year, including groundbreaking product offerings like Total Loss Assist and Conversational FNOL, which are changing the way carriers and policyholders interact while creating smarter, more efficient solutions to improve the overall claims experience."

Hi Marley is on a mission to overcome the insurance industry's biggest challenges by creating the first intelligent conversational platform. In 2024, Hi Marley focused on building a thriving, inclusive environment emphasizing quality hiring, professional development, and employee recognition, translating into overall company success and growth. Learn more about Hi Marley at https://www.himarley.com/

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the first intelligent conversational platform built for P&C insurance and powered by SMS. Designed by insurance professionals, Hi Marley enables lovable, convenient conversations across the entire ecosystem, saving carriers money and time while building customer loyalty through delightful interactions. Hi Marley's industry-leading collaboration, coaching, and analytics capabilities deliver crucial insights that streamline carrier operations while enabling a frictionless customer engagement experience. The solution is made for the enterprise; it's fast to deploy, easy to use, and seamlessly integrates with core insurance systems. Through its advanced conversational technology, Hi Marley reduces friction and empowers innovative carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

Media Contact
Escalate PR
HiMarley@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Hi Marley



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
