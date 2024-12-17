German Artist Silke Bianca Aka S BRT Contemporary Art Makes a Splash at Art Basel With Her "Zen Garden Cycle"

German artist Silke Bianca aka S BRT Contemporary Art , bridged the worlds of modern art and serene living on Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7 with her "Zen Garden Cycle" exhibition and artist talk hosted at the ENNE Showroom . Bianca's inaugural Art Basel presentation was a resounding success.

The Real Housewives of Miami star Adriana de Moura (right) with artist Silke Bianca (left) of S BRT Contemporary Art at the VIP launch of Bianca's "Zen Garden Cycle" exhibition at ENNE Showroom in the Miami Design District. (Photo Credits: TARA, Ink)

The Real Housewives of Miami stars Kiki Barth and Adriana de Moura made an appearance at the VIP preview and admired Bianca's collection, which seamlessly blurs lines between art & design to create a tranquil, immersive experience. Barth and de Moura expressed their deep connection to Bianca's artwork and both snagged a highly-valued piece of art from the collection.

The "Zen Garden Cycle" showcased Bianca's extraordinary and unique method of Art Composing. This new approach focuses on creating scalable interior environments with contemporary modern art that reflects the style, colors, and essence of urban living. By highlighting the meaningfulness of looking at art at the moment of its "perceived use," viewers do not impose their own interpretation but instead are attuned to their state of mind, sense of well-being, serenity, and harmony within spaces.

