BTX Precision Announces Acquisition of A-1 Jay's Machining, A-1 Jay's Sheet Metal, Inotech Laser, Bay Area Grinding and Silicon Valley Precision Cleaning

BTX Precision is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the family of precision component manufacturing and processing providers owned by the Machathil Family in San Jose, CA, including A-1Jay's Machining, A-1 Jay's Sheet Metal, Inotech Laser Processing, Bay Area Grinding and Silicon Valley Precision Cleaning (the "Business").

The Business has been built by the Machathil family over the last several decades, and carries a reputation for impeccable quality, outstanding service and a general commitment to excellence, particularly within the Silicon Valley innovation corridor. Jensen Machathil will continue to lead the Business as Business Unit President within BTX. Founder James Machathil will continue to support the Business in an advisory capacity and will remain involved as an investor/partner in BTX Precision.

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the A-1 Jay's group is recognized for its versatile manufacturing capabilities and ability to support the industry's most complex and sophisticated requirements. The applications the Business administers include complex machining, Electrical Discharge Machining (EDM), grinding, lapping, sheet metal fabrication and laser micromachining, as well as precision cleaning and clean room assembly. Serving the most innovative and demanding end markets, the Business stands ready to support prototypes, New Product Introduction (NPI) and production requirements. This is the fifth acquisition for BTX since its founding in 2023.

"The A-1 Jay's group is the perfect complement to the existing BTX family of precision manufacturing companies" said Rick McIntyre, BTX Precision's Group CEO. "The A-1 Jay's group's extensive manufacturing capabilities expands and strengthens BTX's ability to support our customers' growing needs for engineering, manufacturing and innovation in a wide range of markets."

"Our entire team across the enterprise is thrilled to be joining BTX Precision and its platform of esteemed manufacturing companies", James Machathil shared. "We are also extremely excited to have the opportunity to continue to build on our family legacy even further with the strength of BTX behind us.

Under the BTX ownership and at the direction of Jensen Machathil, A1Jay's Machining, A-1 Jay's Sheet Metal, Inotech Laser Processing, Bay Area Grinding and Silicon Valley Precision Cleaning plan to merge into a single brand, A1J Technologies, at some point in the near term outlook. This is a strategic step the Machathils have contemplated for several years, in the hopes of streamlining the delivery of its full value proposition to its customers. More details are to be provided in direct communication to customers and supplier partners in the coming months.

BTX Precision's continued expansion through strategic acquisitions, and ongoing investment continue to position BTX as a critical partner to market leaders in the most demanding sectors.

About BTX Precision

BTX Precision is a precision manufacturing platform focused squarely on the corners of the supply chain which demand the most sophisticated and capable development and production partners. B (Build) T (To) X (Print, Specification, Standard, Desire, Etc.) Precision signifies the contract manufacturing nature of the BTX family of companies' business, and the design for manufacturing partner role they often play. As such, BTX and its subsidiaries pride themselves on being a design and precision manufacturing extension of the partners in industry they serve.

