Owen Mumford, Inc. Launches Injection Pen Training Video for Healthcare Professionals

Injection Pen Training Video Featuring Unifine SafeControl Safety Pen Needle

Owen Mumford Inc. is proud to announce the release of a new unique Injection Pen Training Video. Developed in collaboration with consultant pharmacists and nursing professionals, the video addresses critical steps when clinically administering insulin via injection pens and is particularly beneficial for healthcare providers in long-term care, acute care, and alternate care sites.

The use of injection pens can be complex, resulting in the potential for medication errors. Instances of medication errors involving insulin administration pose significant health risks for patients and often result in F-tag citations and increased fines for skilled nursing facilities. Recognizing this challenge, Owen Mumford Inc. developed this first-of-its-kind video to help bridge a critical training gap.

"This training video was designed for healthcare professionals, based on feedback from healthcare professionals," said Casey Pflieger, Sr. Director of Pharmacy Services at Owen Mumford Inc. "While our safety pen needles are an essential component of the injection process, we identified a clear void in the availability of training materials focused on the use of injection pens in clinical settings. This video addresses that need, providing step-by-step guidance to better safeguard patients and help facilities reduce CMS audit risks."

Owen Mumford Inc. is committed to providing outstanding service and support to customers and healthcare providers. By providing a training video with clear guidance on the critical steps for administering insulin using injection pens, Owen Mumford Inc. is assisting healthcare providers in improving patient safety, minimizing medication errors, and helping facilities meet and stay compliant.

View our new video here or visit unifinesafecontrol.com for more information about Owen Mumford's safety pen needles.

