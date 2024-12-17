Dayton, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - Ohayocon, one of the Midwest's largest anime, gaming, and pop culture conventions, is thrilled to announce its 25th-anniversary celebration in a new location in Dayton, Ohio. After over two decades in Columbus, the convention is moving west to the Dayton Convention Center, providing attendees with a refreshed, spacious venue and more cost-effective savings to enjoy the event.

"We are excited to bring Ohayocon to Dayton and introduce our beloved convention to a new community," said Stephen "Fluffy" Baker, the newly appointed Convention Director. "The Dayton Convention Center allows us to enhance our programming and provide an even more immersive experience for our passionate attendees."

Along with the convention's relocation, Ohayocon has undergone fundamental leadership changes before the 25th-anniversary celebration. The new senior leadership team includes:

Stephen "Fluffy" Baker, Convention Director

William T., Associate Convention Director

Xander S., Director of Operations

Andrew T., Director of Social Media, Public Relations, and Marketing

Ohayocon's former Convention Director, Melissa Phelps, says, "Since I have stepped entirely away from Ohayocon and said my goodbyes, I am starting a new chapter in my life. I am thankful for the time I had caring for Ohayocon. This show has always been a safe place for everyone who comes to Ohayocon, and it's all thanks to the wonderful community that makes it so. I am grateful to be handing it over to Fluffy and his team, who will continue to focus on the community that Ohayocon serves."

Many of the convention's volunteers, both old and new, have returned to support Ohayocon's move, including veteran volunteers who have returned to help make the transition a success. Ohayocon is deeply grateful for the dedication of its long-time volunteers and the fresh energy its new team members bring.

"As a long-time Ohayocon volunteer, I'm thrilled to see the event move to Dayton and know Ohayocon is in the best hands with the new leadership team," said Reba W. "This new venue will allow us to better serve our growing community and deliver an even more exceptional convention experience."

Registration for Ohayocon 2025 is now open. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early, as 3-day badges are limited. Attendees will be able to hear from renowned anime figures, including Trina Nishimura, Samantha Inoue-Harte, and Kyle Jones, to name a few.

For more information about Ohayocon 2025, including the latest updates, programming, and ticket information, please visit the convention's website at ohayocon.online or follow along on social media.

About Ohayocon

Ohayocon is one of the Midwest's largest anime, gaming, and pop culture conventions, celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025. The convention features a wide range of events, panels, and activities, as well as opportunities to engage with talented artists and special guests. Ohayocon is organized and run by a dedicated team of volunteers driven by their passion for the anime community.

