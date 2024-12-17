Introducing M&M'S X Goose Creek December 2024

A fragrance collection to inspire moments of colorful fun and togetherness.

Goose Creek is excited to announce an iconic new collaboration with M&M'STM a proud part of Mars, Incorporated. This new collaboration invites fans to experience M&M'S in a whole new way by engaging the power of scent with Goose Creek.

The perfumery team at Goose Creek collaborated with the M&M'S team to turn the flavors of everyone's favorite chocolate candies into authentic room-filling candles. This collection features nine irresistible fragrances inspired by the iconic candy: Milk Chocolate M&M'S, Holiday Mint M&M'S, Peanut M&M'S, and more. Each 3-wick candle is expertly crafted to fill your home with mouth-watering scents that bring people together through colorful fun and the sweet aroma of their favorite treats.

Jordan Meece, Goose Creek's Chief Marketing Officer, expresses his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to partner with M&M'S to bring the joy of their beloved flavors into our fragrance portfolio. This collaboration tasked our perfumery team with recreating the iconic, flavors of M&M'S into a home fragrance product. This collection of scents invites customers to enjoy the sweet and colorful fun of M&M'S in their home in a new way."

Since 1998, Goose Creek has been committed to creating premium candles that are celebrated for their rich scents and high-quality performance. The M&M'S x Goose Creek collection continues this tradition by offering a lead-free and eco-friendly experience, ensuring every candle delivers a robust and captivating fragrance that enhances any environment.

The M&M'S x Goose Creek candle collection will be available exclusively online at www.goosecreekcandle.com starting December 13, 2024. These scented candles will be perfect for the upcoming holiday season, providing a cheerful ambiance that adds warmth and sweetness to your gatherings.

Stay tuned to Goose Creek social media channels for the latest updates surrounding this delightful collaboration. Experience the joy of M&M'S in a whole new way with the M&M'S x Goose Creek candle collection - where every flicker is not only a fragrance but a celebration of sweetness!

