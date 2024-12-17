Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - The Virgin Islands Boating Expo (VIBE), renowned as the premier boat show of the Caribbean, is thrilled to announce the dates for its much-anticipated second edition. Scheduled to take place from May 15-18, 2025, the event will once again be hosted at the prestigious IGY Marina Yacht Haven Grande in St. Thomas, USVI.

Virgin Islands Boat Expo features boats and yachts of all kinds with a twist of Caribbean culture

This year's expo promises to be a spectacular showcase, featuring an impressive array of boats and marine equipment from all sectors of the market. Attendees can look forward to exploring a diverse selection of vessels in a tax free sales environment, including center consoles, catamarans, and sailboats, each representing the pinnacle of maritime innovation and design.

"The Virgin Islands Boating Expo is more than just a boat show; it's a celebration of the vibrant boating culture that thrives in the Caribbean," said Staci Smith, Director of the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association (VIPCA). "We are excited to welcome boating enthusiasts from around the world to experience the beauty and diversity of our marine offerings."

The event, managed by the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association (VIPCA), continues to build on its reputation as a must-attend gathering for boating professionals, enthusiasts, and newcomers alike. With its strategic location in the heart of the Caribbean, yet no passport required for US citizens, the expo provides an unparalleled opportunity for networking, learning, and experiencing the latest in boating technology and trends.

Smith added, "Our goal is to create an unforgettable experience for all attendees, whether they are seasoned mariners or first-time visitors. The 2025 edition of VIBE will offer something for everyone, from boat demonstrations to insightful seminars, local cuisine and music."

As the countdown to May 2025 begins, the Virgin Islands Boating Expo invites all interested parties to mark their calendars and prepare for an event that promises to be both informative and inspiring. Visitors can now book tickets online with a special offer at https://vibe.vi/attend/buy-tickets, while boat manufacturers, charter yachts, marine vendors and sponsors are invited to visit https://vibe.vi/exhibitors/ for more information and to sign up.

With its commitment to excellence and innovation, VIBE continues to set the standard for boat shows in the Caribbean and beyond. Visit https://vibe.vi/ to see the schedule of events, buy tickets, or exhibit.

Virgin Islands Boat Expo at Yacht Haven Grande

About Virgin Islands Boating Expo

The Virgin Islands Boat Expo (VIBE) is the premier boat show of the Caribbean, held annually in May at IGY Marine Yacht Haven Grande, St Thomas, USVI. The Expo is managed by the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association (VIPCA)

