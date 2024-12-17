PillSafe Founders' Interview Featured on Bloomberg, Fox Business, and Nasdaq

The interview with Dr. John Barr and Jim Patton tackles medication safety and how PillSafe Technologies secures prescriptions, prevents abuse, and protects patients and doctors, leading the fight against the opioid crisis.

In an exclusive in-depth interview broadcast on Bloomberg, Fox Business and Nasdaq, PillSafe's founders, Dr. John Barr and Jim Patton, discussed how its smart pill delivery system targets the critical issues of patient medicine monitoring and unused prescriptions, identified as key factors driving opioid misuse. Their revolutionary, disruptive technology helps to ensure safety and prescription compliance in the fight against opioids and other addictive drugs.

"It is an honor to share how PillSafe can help protect patients with our single-use and disposable containers," said Dr. Barr. "This interview allows us to go into details on how PillSafe came to be and our goal to make an impact regarding the opioid crisis and counterfeit medications."

The interview with Jane King addresses the need for safety measures related to medicinal intake, covers how PillSafe can benefit patients and various organizations and highlights the significance of its impact as a preventive measure against accidental overdoses.

In discussing how PillSafe differs from other pill delivery systems, Dr. Barr describes creating a bottle cap that is child- and adult-proof, the first major improvement in pill bottles since 1959's invention of the childhood cap. He then relates the unique features of the PillSafe bottle, including security against any breach.

The interview explores the backgrounds of its two founders:

Dr. John Barr practiced family medicine in North Carolina for over 30 years, obstetrics for eight years and worked hundreds of hours in emergency rooms. To help alleviate his patients' pain and suffering, he followed published studies that suggested the risk of addiction to opioids to be less than 1% for people without prior addiction. However, a prescription drug epidemic led to the suspension of Dr. Barr's license in 2012. He turned his attention to prescription bottles and how patients could overdose, share, sell or trade pills for illicit drugs. Dr. Barr researched and developed an idea regarding a theft deterrent system. In 2013, he teamed up with Jim Patton to create a management team and bring innovation to the market.

Jim Patton served?as an officer in the U.S. Army before starting a career in orthopedic sales. In 1996, Patton founded Joint Technology Inc./Revert Systems, an orthopedic conservative care company helping?patients increase their activity levels?and decrease their pain levels using non-narcotic and non-invasive devices. In 2013, he met Dr. Barr, who shared his concerns about the opiate epidemic. Patton's 30-plus years as a successful marketer of conservative medical devices and Dr. Barr's 30-plus years in family medicine treating chronic pain led to the creation of PillSafe.

The interview also examines who can benefit from the PillSafe technology besides patients and their families. As a former military officer, Patton expresses concerns over veterans on medications with terrible side effects. Dr. Barr points out that insurance companies, pharmacies and governments are looking for solutions to the opioid and illicit drug crisis and the high cost related to medication non-compliance and claims of negligence.

Other topics covered in the interview include the impact of opiate addiction on the economy and the goal of PillSafe to help organizations and governments fight the opioid crisis and counterfeit illegal drugs.

PillSafe has a revenue share opportunity to help them fund programs and can license their innovation technology to support this important cause against drug use. To learn more about the benefits of PillSafe, please visit https://pillsafeprotection.com.

About PillSafe

PillSafe is a pioneering "smart" technology that shifts the standard of care in the pharmaceutical industry with home delivery and patient compliance in response to the opioid epidemic. The company creates prescription compliance by restricting access to medication to only the patient, keeping medication safe from divergence and abuse. PillSafe's "intelligent" design includes several innovative features that benefit the delivery network from the manufacturer to the pharmacy to the patient. The patented technology includes an electronic label that can increase adherence messaging, two-step verification, or active advertising from the manufacturer to the pharmacy to the patient.

