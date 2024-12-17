New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - Rothaus Plastic Surgery, led by renowned board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Kenneth O. Rothaus, is proud to announce the introduction of Sofwave technology to its Manhattan practice. This revolutionary, non-invasive treatment offers patients a new solution for reducing fine lines and wrinkles and lifting the eyebrow, submental, and neck areas.

Sofwave utilizes Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam Technology, an FDA-cleared method that stimulates collagen production to rejuvenate the skin. This innovative approach provides patients with a safe, effective, and convenient option for addressing signs of aging without surgery or extensive downtime.

"Sofwave represents a significant advancement in non-invasive facial rejuvenation," said, Dr. Kenneth O. Rothaus, a Yale and Harvard-educated surgeon with extensive experience in both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. "Its ability to target multiple areas with precision and minimal discomfort makes it an excellent option for patients seeking natural-looking results without the commitment of surgery. We're excited to offer this cutting-edge treatment to our Manhattan patients."

The Sofwave treatment is particularly suitable for individuals in their 30s and older experiencing mild to moderate skin aging. It can be completed in as little as 30-45 minutes, making it an ideal "lunchtime" procedure for busy professionals.

Rothaus Plastic Surgery's introduction of Sofwave in Manhattan underscores the practice's commitment to offering patients the most advanced and effective cosmetic treatments. By combining Dr. Rothaus's expertise with state-of-the-art technology, the practice continues to raise the bar for aesthetic medicine.

About Rothaus Plastic Surgery: Rothaus Plastic Surgery, founded by Dr. Kenneth O. Rothaus, is a leading plastic surgery practice in Manhattan and Westchester. Dr. Rothaus, a board-certified plastic surgeon, brings over three decades of experience to his practice. Educated at Yale College and Harvard Medical School, with general and plastic surgery training at the Columbia and Cornell campuses of the New York Presbyterian Hospital, Dr. Rothaus is renowned for his expertise in both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

The practice offers a comprehensive range of treatments, including facelifts, body contouring, breast augmentation, and the latest in non-invasive technologies. Dr. Rothaus and his team are dedicated to providing personalized care and achieving natural-looking results that enhance each patient's unique beauty.

