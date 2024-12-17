INVENTIVA: Inventiva to present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), December 17, 2024 - Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis ("MASH"), also known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH"), and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Frédéric Cren, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva, has been invited to present a corporate overview, and will engage, with Inventiva's leadership team, in investor meetings at the upcoming 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference, being held on January 13-16, 2025 at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, California.

The event details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time of the presentation: 3:45pm (PST)/6:45pm (EST) Live and replay link: https://inventivapharma.com/investors/investor-presentations/ Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, California

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH/NASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva is currently advancing one clinical candidate and has a pipeline of two preclinical programs.

Inventiva's lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with MASH/NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva's pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients. As part of Inventiva's decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is also in the process of selecting a candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 90 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris.





