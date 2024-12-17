Pet Gifts Ideas from Pet Living Expert Kristen Levine on TipsOnTv

One of the Nation's TOP Experts Shares the Secrets for Making Pets Safe and Happy for the Holidays

As the author of PAMPERED PETS ON A BUDGET, Kristen Levine has been striving to make the world a better place for pets for more than 25 years. Now, Kristen shares her favorite pet gifts for pet parents who want the best for the four-legged members of their family. Just in time for the holidays, her recommendations include gifts that help people and their pets improve their relationships. Plus, she explores the issues and trends affecting pets and their pet parents and highlights why people who enjoy pets live longer, healthier lives.

TAKING CARE OF PETS

PetSmart is the one-stop holiday destination for pets this season. They have everything pet parents need to include their pets in holiday festivities, all at an incredible value. The Merry & Bright collection includes many gifts under five dollars. Pet parents can find Christmas and Hanukkah plush dog toys, as well as the Merry & Bright Elf and Mice Cat Toys. The Chance & Friends plush toys are also available, with a portion of the sales supporting PetSmart Charities to help pets in need. PetSmart offers items for fish, hamsters, and reptile family members as well. For more information, visit www.petsmart.com.

AN IMPORTANT GIFT

Pets deserve something special this holiday season with Nutrish. Nutrish makes high-quality dog food, cat food, treats, and meal toppers using premium ingredients and functional benefits. Nutrish Whole Health Blend Dry Dog Food and Soup Bones Dog Chews, both made with real chicken and veggies, provide essential nutrients and support holistic health, including an active mind, healthy body, and balanced energy. Nutrish donates a portion of its proceeds to the Rachael Ray Foundation to help animals in need, making it a feel-good holiday gift for pets. For more information, visit www.nutrish.com.

SUGGESTION FOR PET LOVERS

Bedsure wearable blankets bring comfort and great value to pet lovers. These cozy, warm, and practical wearable blankets are priced around $30. Designed with pet enthusiasts in mind, the printed hooded blanket is perfect for creating heartwarming moments with furry companions. Made with ultra-soft fabric, it provides warmth and comfort without overheating, making it ideal for relaxing at home or heading out for a chilly walk. With its playful, pet-inspired design, this blanket is sure to bring smiles to pet parents everywhere. Check it out on Amazon or visit bedsurehome.com.

