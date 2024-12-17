South Florida Ventures: Premiere Anaheim 2025: The West Coast's Leading Beauty Event Returns with New Innovations

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Premiere Show Group, the nation's leading network of beauty industry events and world-class educational programming, is thrilled to announce the return of Premiere Anaheim on February 23-24, 2025, at the Anaheim Convention Center. This highly anticipated event, now in its third year, offers beauty professionals unmatched opportunities to elevate their craft through top-tier education, live demos, competitions, and networking with industry icons.

With 210+ education classes, 15+ hands-on workshops, 100+ exhibiting brands, and an expanded lineup of competitions and interactive features, Premiere Anaheim delivers a dynamic, career-transforming experience for hairstylists, barbers, nail artists, estheticians, students, and more.

Fresh Innovations and Unforgettable Experiences for 2025

Premiere Anaheim 2025 introduces over 35 new-to-show brands, each bringing cutting-edge products and innovations that are reshaping the beauty landscape, from the latest in skincare technology to bold hair extension solutions. Attendees can explore these brands through exclusive booth demos and discover never-before-seen products in the First Look space, which showcases emerging brands shaping the future of beauty.

A standout addition for 2025 is the all-new Color Stage, where industry-leading educators like Kelly O'Leary, the visionary behind the event's 2025 campaign imagery, will demonstrate cutting-edge hair color techniques that will take colorists' craft to the next level.

Expanded Education Across All Categories

Education remains the heart of Premiere Anaheim. Attendees can gain insights and inspiration from powerhouse names like Larisa Love, Siiri Parks, Bailey Lavender, Wayne Tuggle, Joseph Maine, and Olivia Thompson on the Main Stage and the classrooms through captivating demonstrations designed to inspire and elevate attendees' techniques.

The Barber Stage, hosted by Byrd Mena, will feature icons like Rob the Original, Danny Amorim, Trevor Moots, and the L3VEL3 team, plus the introduction of a new student competition, giving emerging talent a platform to shine.

For those seeking a more immersive experience, hands-on workshops offer a deep dive into advanced techniques. These intimate sessions provide practical, actionable skills that attendees can immediately apply in their work, ensuring a rewarding and engaging learning experience.

To View the Full Show Preview Click Here.

Explore Top Brands in Beauty and Wellness

Premiere Anaheim 2025 brings together over 100 leading brands across the beauty industry, offering attendees the chance to discover game-changing products and innovations. From trusted industry staples to emerging trailblazers, this year's exhibitor lineup includes Remi Cachet, JRL, LeChat Nail Care Products, Johnny B Haircare, SUNLIGHTS ®, PureO Natural Products, GlossGenius, Wahl, Circadia, Procell Therapies, and Jimena Nails, Rude Cosmetics, Evalash Beauty Corp. among others.

With booth demos, exclusive product showcases, and direct access to brand representatives, Premiere Anaheim is the ultimate marketplace for professionals looking to expand their toolkit and elevate their craft.

Competitions to Inspire and Challenge

Competitions will be at the center of the action, offering beauty professionals the opportunity to push creative boundaries and gain industry recognition.

NAILYMPIA returns with exciting new categories that highlight artistry and technical mastery in nail design. With three divisions for all skill levels, this competition provides a platform for growth, recognition, and the thrill of competing. Participants can showcase their talent in 7 live competitions and 5 turn-in categories.

The Barber Battle is back and bigger than ever, with competitions for both seasoned professionals and rising stars, powered by L3VEL3 and sponsored by JRL. In the main event, barbers will go head-to-head for the chance to win amazing prizes, including a $600 value for 1st place, $300 for 2nd and 3rd place medal. All competitors will also walk away with a JRL Clipper Set valued at $165, which includes clippers, trimmers, and other tools to elevate their craft.

This year introduces the Student Barber Battle, giving up-and-coming talent the chance to compete for a grand prize: entry into the prestigious Premiere Orlando Barber Battle, including airfare, hotel, and a show pass. This exciting addition highlights the next generation of barbers, offering them a platform to showcase their skills and gain invaluable recognition.

Sponsored by Hattori Hanzo Shears, the Hair Competition will challenge participants to create their best "Long Pixie" look, pushing the boundaries of creativity and technical mastery. The 1 st place winner will receive a prize valued at $800, with recognition and the opportunity to elevate their career in front of an engaged audience.

Experience Anaheim

Premiere Anaheim is more than just a trade show-it's an opportunity to create unforgettable moments. Attendees will experience exclusive in-show activities designed to relax, recharge, and enhance their time at the event.

The Premiere Experience Lounge provides a space to unwind while staying connected to the show's energy. At the Premiere Charm Bar , attendees can express their unique style by creating custom accessories with OUTCHARMED. For a fun and insightful experience, visitors can enjoy lip readings that reveal personal traits and take home a lipstick from Rude Cosmetics. The Premiere Photo Booth offers the perfect spot to capture memorable moments with friends. Attendees can meet top influencers and artists in scheduled Meet & Greets with names like Bailey Lavender, Siiri Parks, Kirsty Meakin, Tino Vo, and more. To top it all off, guests can indulge in complimentary beauty treatments such as lashes, mini facials, and more.

Honoring Excellence: NAHA Finalists Announced Live

Premiere Anaheim 2025 proudly partners with the Professional Beauty Association (PBA) to host the live announcement of finalists for the North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA). As the industry's most prestigious competition, NAHA celebrates the visionaries pushing the boundaries of creativity and technical mastery in hairstyling.

Attendees can witness the exciting moment on the Main Stage and watch an exclusive panel featuring the finalists, offering insights into their inspirations and techniques. This announcement sets the stage for the NAHA Awards Night on June 1, 2025, at Premiere Orlando .

Register Today

Early bird registration is now open, offering a $35 discount through January 30. Each show pass includes access to education sessions, live demos, competitions, and the exhibit floor. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the West Coast's leading beauty event.

To register for your show pass click here.

For more details visit PremiereAnaheimShow.com .

Rachel Brill

rachel@premiereshows.com

The Premiere Shows' events are the nation's leading network of beauty industry events, matched with world-class education from top beauty brands and renowned educators. Premiere welcomes all representatives of the professional beauty industry to meet with top brands from around the globe, get hands-on education, shop, connect with their community, and stay up to date with the hottest trends in the business. Premiere exhibitors are guaranteed to meet decision-makers from every area of the beauty industry on an exhibit floor designed to bring the beauty community together to learn, buy, and connect.?For more information on Premiere Shows and its events visit premiereshows.com.

The Premiere Shows' events are organized by USA Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Informa Markets, BolognaFiere, and the Professional Beauty Association - a historic partnership created to better serve the beauty industry. USA Beauty LLC also operates the Cosmoprof North America events held annually in Las Vegas and Miami. SOURCE: South Florida Ventures

