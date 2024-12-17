Entergy Corporation: Entergy Spreads Holiday Cheer and Thousands of Toys at the Annual Times-Picayune Doll and Toy Fund

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Entergy Corporation

By: Cristina del Canto | Senior Communications Specialist

This holiday season, Entergy proudly sponsored the annual gift giveaway for The Times-Picayune Doll and Toy Fund in New Orleans, a heartwarming tradition celebrating its 129th year. Our leadership team and employees gathered to spread holiday cheer and donate thousands of toys to children and families in need. Since 2016, Entergy has been a leading sponsor of this event.

Hosted at Xavier University of Louisiana, our team of more than 30 employees dedicated their day to unboxing and distributing the gifts to families facing hardships across the New Orleans area. This year's giveaway, co-sponsored by The Times-Picayune, Entergy, WVUE-TV, and Element, followed a successful yearlong campaign to collect donations that would provide toys, school supplies and snacks to those in need over the holidays.

"The success of the Doll and Toy Fund event embodies the spirit of the holidays and the importance of giving back," said Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. "It's an honor to partner on an initiative that creates such joy for families in our community."

Thousands of grateful families lined the Convocation Center's parking lot, eager to partake in this annual tradition. Last year, the fund distributed more than 12,000 gifts throughout the metro area, and this season's event proved equally impactful. Many parents expressed that rising living costs and inflation have posed significant challenges, yet the joy on their children's faces brought immense relief and hope during this special time of year.

At Entergy, our commitment to giving back extends well beyond the holiday season. Alongside our efforts to keep the lights on, we are dedicated to helping the communities we serve shine a little brighter through our diverse initiatives.

