374Water Inc.: 374Water Announces the Appointment of Russell Kline as Chief Financial Officer

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced the appointment of Russell Kline as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 16, 2024. In this role, Mr. Kline will lead 374Water's Finance, Investor Relations, and Capital Markets operations as the company fully commercializes and scales adoption of its AirSCWO system across markets and waste streams, launches and grows its AirSCWO Waste Destruction-as-a-Service (DaaS) business, expands operations domestically and internationally, as well as evaluates future product and solution expansion through organic and inorganic means.

Mr. Kline brings more than two decades of domestic and international strategic, financial, operational, and capital market experience to 374Water from his time with large public and private companies. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Finance at Ole Distribution , a Latin American media company that was spun out of WarnerMedia. Mr. Kline played a pivotal role in launching the company in 2020 and rapidly scaling the business throughout the Americas. Mr. Kline successfully led strategic and financial operations, was instrumental in developing and maintaining capital market and joint venture partnerships, and growing revenue streams while navigating challenging market conditions.

"We are excited to welcome Russell to the 374Water team," said Chris Gannon, CEO of 374Water. "Russell brings a strong finance, operations, investor relations, and business development background which will support our organization as we rapidly scale our business. He has tremendous experience, both domestically and internationally, working across industries within complex organizations to successfully navigate high growth. I am confident in Russell and his abilities to immediately enhance the execution of our strategic business plan. His track record of leading large-scale finance functions and optimizing financial performance will be instrumental as we scale the business to tackle some of the world's more critical waste challenges."

"It's a privilege to join 374Water during such a transformative period in its journey," said Mr. Kline. "The Company's AirSCWO technology represents a groundbreaking solution to one of the world's most pressing environmental challenges-organic waste destruction. As we address this critical need, the opportunity to create meaningful environmental and economic impact is enormous. I'm aligned with the leadership team's strategic vision for the future and thrilled to work alongside this passionate team to help drive 374Water's mission forward and position the company for further success."

Previously, Mr. Kline served as Senior Vice President of Channel Operations and Business Development and Vice President of Finance and Operations, at Sony Pictures Latin America, where he managed channel operations, led business development initiatives, joint venture partnerships (e.g. Disney, WarnerMedia, HBO, etc.), content and technology services, and drove operational improvements across the region. He also held senior financial roles at Sony Pictures Entertainment, overseeing financial planning, corporate audits, and global financial consolidations. Mr. Kline began his career in business consulting and audit for multiple domestic and international manufacturing, distribution and service businesses.

Mr. Kline earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance from Western Michigan University and holds a CPA certification.

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to the commercialization and adoption of our AirSCWO technology, expansion of our operations and product offerings, our ability to process a range of waste and contaminants at scale, the timing and success of our DaaS offering, and our future prospects and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or our achievements or those of our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

