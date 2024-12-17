Everyday Glam's Emily Loftiss Shares Luxury Gifts on TipsOnTv

Luxury Gifts that Most of Us Dream About!

Some of us have expensive taste and appreciate the finer things in life when giving or receiving gifts. Here with ideas for unique and posh gifts is TV host, blogger, and style expert Emily Loftiss. Emily is also known for her popular blog Everyday Glam, which provides super secrets for finding affordable luxury. Plus, learn about some cool holiday deals and secrets on where to find high-end, designer brands on a budget.

FAVORITE POSH GIFTS

Luxury begins at home, starting with MacKenzie-Childs, the aspirational luxury home décor brand well known for iconic and distinctive designs that combine vibrant colors and pattern-on-pattern décor best described as "traditional with a twist." From seasonal favorites and whimsical ornaments to beautifully crafted hand-painted ceramics, MacKenzie-Childs blends timeless charm with playful elegance. For gifts that will be cherished for years to come, MacKenzie-Childs keepsakes are the perfect choice for the sophisticated shopper on your list. For more information, visit www.mackenzie-childs.com.

THE CONNOISSEUR ON THE LIST

Elevate the coffee experience at home with the JURA E8. It is a new generation of JURA's best-seller. It brews 17 specialties, from espresso to flat white and latte macchiato, always freshly ground and not capsuled. The Professional Aroma Grinder delivers maximum flavor, aroma, and flawless results. The JURA E8 is easy to use with its large color display that has symbols to guide users through the functions and options. The E8 comes in Piano Black, Piano White, and Chrome for just under 2,500 dollars. For more information, visit us.jura.com.

A LUXURY GIFT THAT IS UNIQUE

Give a special someone the adventure of a lifetime on the luxurious Rocky Mountaineer train. Rocky Mountaineer is North America's premier rail experience, offering no shortage of majestic landscapes, incredible service, and gourmet food prepared by onboard chefs. Canadian routes travel to destinations such as Vancouver, Jasper, Lake Louise, and Banff. Or experience the American Southwest on the Rockies to the Red Rocks route, connecting Denver, Glenwood Springs, and Moab. Travelers can even customize the experience with extended stays and tours in the destinations. For more information, visit www.rockymountaineer.com.

ANOTHER POSH GIFT

Another favorite is Nassau and Paradise Island, known for white sandy beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and resorts that offer a range of indulgent experiences. They feature world-class spas, five-star dining, and rich cultural experiences-a truly luxurious Caribbean getaway. Nassau and Paradise Island offer an unparalleled selection of high-end resorts, like the Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort, and the all-inclusive Sandals Royal Bahamian, where indulgence meets relaxation. Beyond the beach, visitors can enjoy the island's rich heritage for a vacation that blends luxury and culture. For more information, visit www.nassauparadiseisland.com.

