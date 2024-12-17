Anzeige
17.12.2024 23:14 Uhr
Impressico Business Solutions Welcomes Syed Haider as SVP of Strategic Business Development

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Impressico Business Solutions proudly announces the appointment of Syed Haider as Senior Vice President of Strategic Business Development. With over two decades of leadership experience at organizations like Home Depot, Texas Instruments, Imation, and Frost Securities, Syed has demonstrated exceptional ability to drive growth, build strategic alliances, and deliver impactful business results.

Syed Haider Senior Vice President of Strategic Business Development

Syed's career is marked by his hands-on leadership in major strategic projects. At Home Depot, he managed a $3.5 billion M&A pipeline and spearheaded growth initiatives that contributed to a 10% revenue increase and the successful establishment of new branches across key markets. At Imation, Syed launched a $200 million Flash Memory Business Unit and led the $330 million acquisition of Memorex Products.

Commenting on the appointment, Jyoti Sureka, Founder & Managing Director of Impressico Business Solutions, stated:

"Impressico is proud to welcome Syed to our leadership team. Syed comes with rich and deep industry experience. He has a successful track record of nourishing & leading strategic growth projects from the ground up. We're confident that he will further expand and strengthen our market presence and deliver exceptional value to our clients. We look forward to the transformative impact of his leadership."

An MBA graduate from Southern Methodist University and a holder of advanced degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame, Syed combines technical expertise with strategic business insights. He is well-regarded for his ability to inspire teams, drive innovation, and navigate complex business challenges.

At Impressico, Syed will focus on advancing the company's growth strategy, enhancing client relationships, and fostering innovation across all operations. His extensive experience aligns seamlessly with Impressico's vision of delivering tailored IT and business solutions that empower clients to achieve their strategic goals.

About Impressico Business Solutions

Impressico Business Solutions is a global leader in the provisioning of diverse IT and business services. Impressico stands out in engineering well designed and user centric solutions for its partners and customers. In all projects undertaken, big or small, we consistently harness the best practices and latest innovations be it in cloud computing, data architecture, BI, modernization and more recently, DSML and Generative AI. With deep experience spanning over two decades across a multitude of domains & industries, varied customer sizes and target audiences, Impressico is well placed to be the one unified go-to partner guaranteed to deliver desired outcomes and winning propositions for all.

Contact Information

Syed Haider
SVP - Strategic Business Development
syed.haider@impressico.com
678-763-8927

SOURCE: Impressico



